Gogglebox: Shirley’s blunt response to husband Dave’s sex life query

Gogglebox fans had to laugh after seeing Shirley Griffiths’ hilarious response to a very awkward question from her husband Dave about his bedroom performance on Friday night’s episode.

The couple, who live in Caerphilly, Wales, briefly discussed their romantic life while watching model Cara Delevingne’s BBC documentary Planet Sex.

But Shirley was quick to break off when Dave misled her when he asked about their sex life, “You’re not disappointed, are you?”

Awkward: Gogglebox fans were hysterical after Shirley Griffiths’ answer to an awkward question from husband Dave about his bedroom appearance in Friday’s episode

As part of Cara’s documentary, she explored the difference in levels of satisfaction experienced by men and women in bed.

After admitting that some of the women were pretending to have a good time, Dave turned to his wife for some reassurance and confidently asked, “Well, you’ve never been let down, have you?”

But he seemed stunned when Shirley didn’t utter a word before she just burst into laughter.

Speaking up: The couple, who live in Caerphilly, Wales, briefly discussed their romantic life while watching model Cara Delevingne’s BBC documentary Planet Sex

Looking for reassurance: But Shirley was quick to break off the conversation when Dave put her on the spot when he asked about their sex life, “You’re not disappointed, are you?”

Dave pushed her forward for an honest answer and said, “Come on… speak the truth.”

But as she continued to laugh, she refused to give in and said, “Look, let’s watch the program.”

Fans of the show took to Twitter to react to the moment that left them giggling.

One person wrote, “Shirley’s reaction then was EVERYTHING. That’s what EVERY woman does when a man she likes interrogates her.”

Another viewer posted: “Great ending to #Gogglebox. Poor Dave didn’t know what was going on.’

“Shirley is killing me with her comments,” another fan wrote, while another tweeted, “Tell him Shirley!”

Another viewer simply commented, “Shirley speaks her truth!”

Search: Cara toured the world to explore her sexuality in Planet Sex, the £10 million show available on BBC iPlayer

While filming Planet Sex, Cara gave researchers a blood sample before and after she experienced an orgasm so they could study the effects on her body chemistry.

She agreed with the study as part of an investigation into the “gender climax gap,” a term used to describe why men are more likely than women to have an orgasm during sex.

Speaking outside a hospital in Germany, Cara tells viewers about her new six-part series, “I’m here to have an orgasm and donate it to science.”

Test: Cara took part in research to discover more about the “gender climax gap,” a term used to describe why men are more likely than women to have an orgasm during sex

“I think female sexual desire has been suppressed definitively. I know from my own love life how sexual women can be, so you’d think men and women in the 21st century should have equally satisfying sex lives, right?

“Well, prepare for a shock. When it comes to orgasm, there is a clear gender gap.

Scientists say that 95 percent of straight men have an orgasm during intercourse, but only 65 percent of straight women.

“Honestly, I think that sounds way too high, most of my straight girlfriends say it’s probably more like 15 or 20 percent.”

“Lesbians and queer women clearly seem to have it better.”

The experiment measured the levels of endocannabinoids in her system before and after orgasm.

Like the active molecule in cannabis, the chemical reduces anxiety, increases euphoria and enhances the pleasurable response to sex.

Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne is available on BBC iPlayer.

Gogglebox continues on Channel 4 at 9pm on Friday.