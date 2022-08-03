Gogglebox is returning for its 16th season this month

Googlebox Australia returns on Wednesday, August 24 at 7:30 PM for its 16th season on Foxtel’s LifeStyle channel.

The show will also be repeated a day later in its usual Thursday night slot on Channel 10.

It comes after the tragic death of popular Gogglebox star Di Kershaw last month. She was 76.

Di, a former model turned native art dealer, has been on the Channel 10 Foxtel show with her husband Mick since its first season in 2015.

She is survived by Mick, their adult children Victoria and Alex, and young grandson Harvey.

Doctors reportedly discovered a tumor in her throat several months ago and it turned out to be useless.

Known for her dry sense of humor on Gogglebox, Di often came out with scathing comments while commenting on dating shows.

She didn’t think much of fellow banking critic Angie Kent embarking on a reality TV career.

The pair’s surprise feud began in 2020 after Kent and best buddy Yvie Jones left Gogglebox Australia to pursue other media opportunities.

Kent went on to appear on a number of other reality shows, including I’m A Celebrity, The Bachelorette and then Dancing With The Stars.

‘[She was on] Gogglebox, then went to the jungle, then she became the Bachelorette, and now she’s a dancing star,” Di replied sarcastically as she and other Gogglebox households sat down to watch Kent on DWTS.

“Spare me… She’s not a dancer, that’s for sure.”

Angie hit back on social media: “I’ve had nothing but love and support for my fam. So to see this now not once but three times on every adventure I’ve been on has been pretty disappointing.”

But there doesn’t seem to be any hard feelings, as Kent recently paid a stylish tribute to her outspoken former castmate after her death.

“Of course we were part of the Gogglebox family for four years. So we just want to send all our love to her family, Mick, her kids, everyone. It’s very sad,” she said.

“She was an icon. There isn’t much room for older women on television. And she had such a big presence. Like she was just saying whatever came to her mind and sometimes it was a little hard to hear.

“I mean, I was behind it myself, but I loved her because she didn’t care. And I love it when women don’t care. And they can say whatever they want. So go away queen.’

Mick has already confirmed that he will not be returning to Gogglebox.

The Gogglebox setup is aimed at families and groups of friends being filmed for their observations and reactions on the previous week’s television they watched at home.

The award-winning British reality TV show was first launched in the UK in March 2013.

The Australian version debuted in February 2015 and has proved equally popular here.