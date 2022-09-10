Gogglebox becomes the most watched non-royal show as series premiere is seen by 2.63million

Gogglebox became the most watched non-royal program on Friday with 2.63 million people tuning in.

The Channel 4 show returned for a new series and was one of the few programs still on air after Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday.

ITV schedules have been suspended following the demise of the monarch and most of the regular programming has been canceled to provide ongoing new coverage.

Of the remaining shows still on air, EastEnders on BBC Two was the second most watched non-royal show with 1.56 million viewers, while Gardeners’ World was number three with 1.52 million.

BBC Two aired in the top five every other show, with Pointless being watched by 1.36 million viewers and Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing reaching 1.35 million.

While Gogglebox aired at 9pm, the next show The Last Leg was taken off screens with host Adam Hills saying it didn’t “feel right” doing it.

He wrote on Twitter: “We have decided not to do tonight’s episode. It just doesn’t feel right. We will pay tribute to Her Majesty next week, but for now our thoughts are with her family and all those affected by the news. We hope you understand.’

The BBC has had to abide by editorial restrictions for several days after Her Majesty’s death and while others are not obliged to do so, they have adhered to them.

Both Emmerdale and Coronation have been canceled for the rest of the week, schedules are subject to change and it is not yet known when stations will return to scheduled programming.

Gogglebox fans praised the show for bringing a “sense of normalcy” in the wake of the Queen’s death.

Viewers were relieved to see their favorite commentators in an armchair, one of which said it was ‘the comfort we all need’.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: ‘I am very grateful to Channel 4 for broadcasting Gogglebox tonight. As sad as the new thing is, this is the comfort we all need tonight.”

While another said ‘Love love love Gogglebox, what a welcome relief after a bad day’ and another said of the show ‘We need something to cheer us up’.

More wrote: ‘Happy with some normalcy, I’ve been looking forward to this all week’ and ‘I’m so glad Gogglebox is back, just for some escapism’.

Another said: ‘I’m so happy Channel 4 has decided to still show #Gogglebox tonight. A welcome break. A short diversion. I understand the need for rolling reporting on other channels. And I’ve looked at it a lot. But it’s nice to also have the opportunity to look at something lighter’.

And another commented, “Okay, we need a little lift today,” and another agreed, “Thank God for that.”

Channel Four released a statement explaining their decision to broadcast the show which was filmed before Her Majesty’s passing.

‘Channel 4 is there to offer viewers an alternative and that is especially important in times like these’.

Gogglebox is a much loved national institution and it will air tonight as scheduled, providing a valuable sense of continuity for many of our viewers.

It comes as Britain continues to mourn the Queen’s death. After 70 years on the throne, the longest reigning royal family died ‘peacefully’ at the age of 96 in Balmoral, Scotland.

Her death sparked an immediate and huge outburst of emotion, with thousands of heartbroken mourners gathered in front of the gates of Buckingham Palace and other royal buildings last night.

At one point, a rendition of “God Save The Queen” rang out among the mourners, followed by cheers of “Long Live The King.”

Others laid flowers outside Windsor Castle – where the Queen had spent much of her time following the death of her beloved husband, Prince Philip, last April.

And as a sign of the Queen’s considerable global influence and appeal, royal fans laid flowers outside British embassies, including in Washington, Berlin and Oslo.

Senior royals rushed to be at the Queen’s bedside on Thursday but failed to reach Balmoral in time for her death, it is believed.

Only her eldest children, King Charles and Princess Anne, who were already in Scotland at the time of the monarch’s sudden deterioration, were able to make it to the royal estate before her death, sources said.

Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, his wife Sophie and Prince William all flew from Berkshire on a private jet to Aberdeen on Thursday as they raced to Balmoral to see her. But it is clear that they did not reach the estate before she died.

Prince Harry, who was due to attend a charity event in London with his wife Meghan on Thursday, also tried to reach Balmoral on time. But he arrived at 8pm, nearly an hour and a half after the public was notified of the Queen’s death.

The Queen’s son, Charles, the former Prince of Wales, is now King Charles III, while Prince William inherited the title from his father and is now, along with his wife, called the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge. William is now also the ‘heir’ to the British throne.

