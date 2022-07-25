Gogglebox Australia star Sarah Marie Fahd shares moving tribute to Di Kershaw

Gogglebox Australia star Sarah Marie Fahd has paid a moving tribute to her co-star Di Kershaw following her death at the age of 76.

In an Instagram Stories post on Monday, Sarah, 35, wrote a touching caption alongside a series of images of Di.

“We can’t believe you’re gone. Rest in peace, beautiful, elegant, smart, fashionable and creative angel,” she said.

Gogglebox Australia star Sarah Marie Fahd (pictured) has shared a touching tribute to her co-star Di Kershaw following her death at age 76

‘We will never forget you Di. Our thoughts are with Mick and your family at this difficult time.”

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford made the news on 3AW Monday of Di’s death at the age of 76 after a short illness.

Her friends from the hit series soon posted on social media to pay tribute.

Angie Kent, who starred on the show from 2015-2018, said she was “devastated” by the news.

Angie described the sharp-tongued Di as a “firecracker” and told her followers that the star was a “great loss.”

The former Bachelorette star got a scathing service from Di after she embarked on a reality TV career.

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford made the news on 3AW Monday of Di’s death at the age of 76 after a short illness. Pictured: Di and husband Mick

Angie Kent shared another post praising Di with Gogglebox partner Yvie Jones

“Very sad to hear this morning that fellow Gogglebox member Di has passed away. She was such a force,” the stars wrote.

Meanwhile, fellow Goggleboxer Adam Densten called Di “an absolute legend.”

‘We will miss Mick’s laughter, humor and punches. You are irreplaceable Di!’ He wrote.

Meanwhile, Jad Nehmetallah simply posted: ‘RIP DI, you will be missed. Thanks for all the great laughs and memories.’

Married fan favorites Lee and Keith also expressed their condolences.

Di, a former model turned native art dealer, has been on the Channel 10 Foxtel show with her husband Mick since its first season in 2015.

She is survived by Mick, their adult children Victoria and Alex, and young grandson Harvey.

Doctors reportedly discovered a tumor in her throat several months ago and it turned out to be useless.

A friend of the Kershaws said Di chose not to tell anyone about her declining health.

Known for her dry sense of humor on Gogglebox, Di often came out with a bang when she responded to dating shows.

She didn’t think much of fellow banking critic Angie Kent embarking on a reality TV career.

“She was on Gogglebox, then went to the jungle, then she became the Bachelorette, and now she’s a dancing star… Spare me. She’s not a dancer, that’s for sure,” she once said.