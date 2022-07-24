Gogglebox Australia star Di Kershaw dies after a short illness
Gogglebox Australia star Di Kershaw has passed away after a short illness.
A native of the arts, Di has been part of the Channel 10 Foxtel show with her husband Mick since its first season in 2015.
Doctors reportedly discovered a tumor in her throat several months ago and it turned out to be useless.
