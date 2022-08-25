Gogglebox Australia delivers emotional tribute to Di Kershaw and it moves viewers to tears

<!–

Gogglebox Australia paid an emotional tribute to Di Kershaw during the season premiere on Thursday night.

At the end of the episode, a video played to viewers with snippets of Di’s best moments on the show.

Many fans were thrilled when they watched the clip, with one tweeting: “Won’t be the same without the incomparable Di #GoggleboxAU.”

“Okay, that tribute to Di made me cry. Beautiful #GoggleboxAU,” said another person.

A third wrote: ‘Time to refill your wine glass and put on some blue eyeshadow in honor of Di #GoggleboxAU.’

‘We will miss you Di! #goggleboxau,” another commented. “So sad about Di, may she rest in peace. #GoggleboxAU,” wrote another.

Beautiful tribute to Di, #GoggleboxAU won’t be the same without her. My condolences to Mick and the rest of the family,” said another.

Gogglebox fans were heartbroken recently after the news that the show’s beloved star, Di Kershaw, had passed away at the age of 76 after a short illness.

A former model turned native art dealer, Di had appeared on the Channel 10 Foxtel show with her husband Mick since its first season in 2015 and quickly became a fan favorite thanks to her dry wit and ferocious one-liners.

Her sharp commentary often made her headlines over the years, even seeing her clash with fellow cast member Angie Kent following the Bachelorette star’s departure from the show.

A friend of the Kershaws said Di chose not to tell anyone about her declining health.

“She wasn’t feeling well a few months ago and… [Mick] took her to their doctor. After many examinations and specialists, they discovered a tumor in her throat that was inoperable,” they said.

“Then she decided not to tell anyone and just spend quality time with their family.”

Di began her working life as a model, but it was her career as a native art dealer for which she was best known.