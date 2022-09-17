GoFundMe for Martha’s Vineyard migrants sent the cash to a $16m local non-profit instead

Tucker Carlson mocked the residents of Martha’s Vineyard Friday night for their response to the arrival of 50 Venezuelan migrants, pointing out that the $43,000 raised through a GoFundMe didn’t even go directly to those affected.

The migrants were flown to the resort island from Texas on Wednesday on flights chartered by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. On Friday morning, the 50 left Martha’s Vineyard, bound for a Cape Cod Air Force base better equipped to house them.

Carlson laughed at the residents at what he saw as hysteria about the newcomers, and laughed at their efforts to help.

“It’s one of the wealthiest places in the United States and there are more beds available right now than anywhere else in North America, but they just can’t change it — but you can do your part by donating to the fund.” , and by donating the fund, they will help the migrants,” Carlson said.

“Well, a lot of people believed it. The fund has raised $40,000 – but here’s the best part. You are going to love this part.

How much of that money goes to the migrants? Oh, none. No.

An update on the fundraising page shows that the funds are instead going towards ‘building a reserve to help situations like this in the future, rather than helping this group of migrants directly in their situation’.

Tucker Carlson discussed a GoFundMe set up Friday night to help the 50 Venezuelan migrants who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard

Venezuelan migrants seen Friday leaving Martha’s Vineyard and transferred to Cape Cod

The 50 Venezuelans flew from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday on a plane chartered by Ron DeSantis. The migrants are seen on Friday leaving the island

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the newcomers

He added, “In other words, Martha’s Vineyard is building an endowment for itself, just like Harvard. Awesome! A donation to Martha’s Vineyard!

“Not to help anyone, but because, why wouldn’t Martha’s Vineyard want a donation?”

Sarah Goulet, a communications professional, hosted the GoFundMe

The GoFundMe Carlson referenced was titled, “Urgent Plea to Help Martha’s Vineyard Migrants.”

The organizer, Sarah Goulet – a New York-based communications and PR manager – wrote on the page: ‘Officials and volunteers on the island have mobilized to provide emergency services, shelter, food and clothing.

“Martha’s Vineyard is a community of outspoken individuals who see these migrants as people, not political pawns.

“However, the island is a resort community with just 20,000 year-round residents, and it already suffers from a shortage of affordable housing and off-season jobs.

“Please join and donate to the Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation, which can quickly distribute money to the most needy organizations.”

The Community Foundation describes himself as “a $16 million organization working closely with those on the front lines caring for islanders, their families, and this special land and water.”

Their Instagram page states that subsidies have been given to a women’s shelter, a church and a facility for the elderly in 2021.

“We support the organizations that have housed, fed and provided them with assistance, and are replenishing their stocks to be able to help again if necessary,” the Fund reports on Instagram on Friday.

They said they were also helping the established migrant community, who arrived before the Venezuelans, through their emergency relief fund.

Carlson, who earlier this year suggested sending migrants to places that criticized Republican border control policies, said Martha’s Vineyard residents were hypocrites because they had “migrants welcome” signs on their lawns, but the migrants weren’t. welcomed into their homes.

“Two nights ago, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis generously sent a planeload of 50 illegal aliens from Venezuela to the Vineyard, a small, famously prosperous island off the coast of Massachusetts,” Carlson told viewers.

“Martha’s Vineyard has everything you could ever want in the world, except racial diversity.

“The island is whiter than a Swedish bluegrass festival and DeSantis tried to help.

“Under normal circumstances, the residents of Martha’s Vineyard would have no choice but to smile and say, ‘Thank you, Governor DeSantis.’ When government officials send you the blessed gift of various immigrants or refugees, you must accept it. That’s the rule.

“It doesn’t matter how disruptive these new people are. It’s irrelevant how much they cost to support or how dramatically your quality of life can decline after they arrive.

“It doesn’t matter if the crime rate spikes, if your daughters are afraid to go out, if the schools become unusable, if the hospitals fall apart. Does not matter. You never complain. You take it like a man.’

Carlson said the residents of Martha’s Vineyard should welcome the newcomers

DeSantis flew the two planes on Wednesday without giving any warning, sparking criticism from Democrats, including New York City Mayor Eric Adams

He urged other Republican governors to follow DeSantis’ lead and send planes full of migrants to the tiny island, where the Obamas and John Kerry own million-dollar mansions.

He also urged “healthy” governors to charter planes to take the migrants away from their own state.

“Within 24 hours of immigrants being dumped on their shores, the people of Martha’s Vineyard have them moved by the military,” Carlson said.

‘Why isn’t anyone else doing that? WHERE. There is no longer any reason why Republicans shouldn’t. This is the template.

“In Texas, Arizona, Florida, etc., they should be doing the exact same thing.”