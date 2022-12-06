GoDaddy helps businesses to scale their online stores using a new managed WooCommerce tool

GoDaddy (opens in new tab) has added a new managed WooCommerce Stores solution to its product suite that it says will streamline the operation of a WordPress ecommerce platform (opens in new tab).

The managed WooCommerce Stores tool includes features needed to sell goods online, in person, and on various marketplaces and social media platforms.

As part of the launch, GoDaddy is offering three managed WooCommerce Store tiers, with the option for businesses to try each plan through a 14-day free trial.

GoDaddy acquires e-commerce

GoDaddy’s new platform allows business owners to create an unlimited number of staff accounts, point-of-sale (POS (opens in new tab)) transactions, send professional emails and automated abandoned cart recovery, and view and manage cross-channel inventory, product catalog, shipping, and payments.

“With our new Managed WooCommerce Stores offering, we wanted to control complexity and ensure ease of use, yet provide the near-infinite flexibility of WordPress to enable growing businesses to deliver peak performance and sell exactly how they want,” said Osama Beider, president of GoDaddy Commerce.

“GoDaddy is one of the largest WordPress solution providers and we are committed to ensuring that businesses with more complex needs also have access to seamless e-commerce solutions.”

With the addition of over 25 premium extensions, GoDaddy’s managed WooCommerce Stores solution offers WordPress functionalities, which are included in the plan.

The solution is managed, which is why GoDaddy’s team takes care of the WordPress and WooCommerce software, plugins and extensions of the online stores created with the tool.

Managed WooCommerce Stores is GoDaddy’s latest addition to its lineup of commerce offerings, including GoDaddy’s recently announced POS (opens in new tab).

“Companies can easily add more plugins as their business scales, and the software will always be kept up to date, including PHP versions, WordPress + WooCommerce, plugins and extensions,” GoDaddy wrote in a statement. blog post (opens in new tab).

GoDaddy’s managed WooCommerce Stores platform is hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud servers.

GoDaddy’s WordPress ecommerce hosting (opens in new tab) solution includes unlimited visitors, storage and product listings for one store, as well as free SSL (opens in new tab) installed and configured.