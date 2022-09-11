‘God Save the King’ met with boos by rabble of anti-monarchist protesters in Edinburgh

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A ‘God Save the King’ proclamation was greeted this morning by a small group of protesters in Edinburgh, but the bickering was soon drowned out by cheers as Charles was proclaimed king.

Crowds had gathered in the capital to hear the Lord Lyon King of Arms, who is responsible for overseeing the state ceremony in Scotland, formally announcing the Queen’s successor.

Similar announcements of the new monarch took place simultaneously in cities across the United Kingdom and Commonwealth.

But among the hundreds of royal fans who had come to watch the ceremony in Edinburgh, a small number took the opportunity to express their disapproval of the new monarch.

Spectators remained silent before the main statement, but when the Lord Lyon King of Arms Joseph Morrow finished his proclamation with the words “God Save the King,” there was an audible boo.

They were soon drowned out by chants of “God Save the King,” before trumpets began playing the national anthem.

The crowd had gathered in Edinburgh today to hear the Lord Lyon King of Arms formally announce the Queen’s successor, King Charles III

An anti-monarchist protester, holding a sign that read ‘f*** imperialism, abolish the monarchy’, was arrested outside St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh in connection with a ‘peace breach’, Scotland police said.

Hundreds of royal fans showed up for the ceremony in Edinburgh around the Mercat Cross today

After the national anthem, another loud boo was heard as the Lord yelled “Hip, Hip Hooray” three times, sparking outrage in the crowd, among other things, while someone yelled back, “Oh shut up.”

A spectator told Edinburgh Live: ‘I was absolutely disgusted by the behavior of some of the people in the crowd.

“It was meant to be a joyous occasion to celebrate the new king, but little people were hooting.

“It was just like seeking attention.”

People were also heard calling for a republic, and a few individuals held up placards criticizing the monarchy.

Among the hundreds of royal fans who had come to the ceremony in Edinburgh, a small number took the opportunity to express their disapproval of the new monarch.

An anti-monarchy protester, holding a sign that read ‘F*** imperialism, abolish the monarchy’, was arrested.

As police pulled her away, the crowd applauded, with one person yelling “show some respect” at the Republican.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 22-year-old woman was arrested outside St. Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh on Sunday 11 September 2022 in connection with a disturbance of the peace.”

The Scottish Community & Activist Legal Project later accused the police of being ‘heavy-handed’.