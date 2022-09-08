God Rest The Queen: Grace, courage, and devotion: MEGHAN MCCAIN’s deeply heartfelt tribute

The United Kingdom has lost its beloved queen. Her worldwide admirers have lost an icon. And – perhaps – the world has entered a new and uncertain era.

I am a patriotic American. But I am more deeply saddened and moved by the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing than I could have ever imagined.

That’s for one simple reason: Queen Elizabeth transcended national loyalty.

She did not rule the United Kingdom as her ancestors did. But she did lead. And she did it with beautiful grace, and inspiring poise, and really great courage.

It is noteworthy that Elizabeth began her reign at the age of 27. She ruled for seven decades. She saw her country through wars, political turmoil, global disasters, deeply personal family tragedies, a global pandemic and much more – and she did it all selflessly, with a stiff upper lip as is the British custom.

What makes her passing to Americans so powerful is the real connection she made between our nations. She nurtured and maintained our special relationship because she instinctively knew that – despite our history of conflict – the United States has no more reliable ally than the United Kingdom.

Our shared language, ideals, and legal and political practices have forged a tenacious bond between two countries that is more similar than any other in the world.

Queen Elizabeth was a constant in our tumultuous modern history. She has met every sitting US president since Harry Truman except LBJ.

Who can forget the Queen’s meeting with First Lady Michelle Obama (above) — when she broke protocol and dropped formalities to hug the First Lady — while grinning from ear to ear.

She was there in so many iconic images — dancing with President Gerald Ford, horseback riding with President Ronald Reagan, dining with President Barack Obama, and welcoming President Donald Trump to Buckingham Palace.

After the September 11 attacks, Queen Elizabeth broke a 600-year-old royal tradition and requested to play the ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ during the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace.

It was the first time that had ever happened outside of a foreign state visit.

In addition to carefully nurturing this relationship, she achieved something more: not only as one of the most famous and powerful people on the planet, but also as a woman – a fact of profound significance that should never be underestimated or overlooked. seen.

I really wonder if my own country will ever elect a female president. But while the role is so different, Queen Elizabeth was a global force for 70 years.

The longest-reigning monarch in British history was also the ultimate feminist, and her reign encompassed everything modern feminism should teach.

She showed that a woman can do everything and everything a man can do and better.

Nor did she use her gender as an excuse to become a victim, as so many incredibly privileged modern women do today.

And given all the controversy and vitriol that has accumulated over the royal family in recent months and years, she came out unscathed.

She always commanded respect and reverence, displaying deep and moving emotions when necessary – think back to when she bowed her head to Princess Diana’s coffin, and the world held its breath.

Finally, I believe that the sadness many of us all feel today is due not only to the passing of true greatness, but the passing of an era.

She was the last of her kind in many ways – such as those of her generation aging and passing away.

She was born in 1926 in the wake of World War I and in the long dark shadow of World War II, making her one of what Americans would call a member of the Greatest Generation.

It was a generation that knew suffering and sacrifice, not softened by luxury but called time and again to service.

In America we know that some of our parents and grandparents were called to war in Europe. But in the UK, the war came to them – when Nazi Germany bombed their homeland and threatened to invade their shores.

The next generations of leaders have shown that they are more selfish, weaker and more easily guided by impulses.

So much of the chaos we’ve seen in America and elsewhere has been caused by what can only be seen as the result of the deeply flawed and chaotic baby boomers (and how I hope the new king doesn’t succumb to that generational trait.)

Ironically, Queen Elizabeth’s passing comes at another time of global turmoil.

There is war in Europe again and a sickening sense of unease.

In some ways we can only – as the British say – keep calm and carry on: a virtue exemplified by Elizabeth.

To my British friends, thank you for sharing your pain and adoration for a woman I only began to appreciate in my own adulthood.

Understanding its place in history has helped me appreciate your beautiful country and America’s greatest global ally.

There will be a day when mourning is over, when you can fondly remember all that Queen Elizabeth has done to strengthen your nation. As for today, I wish you peace in your grief as you respect the passing of true greatness.

God rest the queen.