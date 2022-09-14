God of War Ragnarok Story Trailer Teases a Infernal Journey for Kratos and Atreus

Sony

Today was just a day of pleasant surprises with video games. To cap off a neat but ho-hum State of Play, Sony dropped the story trailer for God Of War Ragnarok.

Ragnarok sees the return of Kratos and Atreus as the two seemingly fend off (or perhaps initiate) the arrival of Ragnarok – the end of the world in Norse mythology. Along the way, the strange father-son couple seems to make new friends and enemies as they defeat every living thing in their path.

The trailer talks about fate and shows Kratos giving his hard-learned lessons about what it means to face the fate that lies at their feet. And Atreus, like his father, seems to have secrets of his own that require him to build an even deeper bond of trust with his famously gruff and murderous father. god of war‘s story was an unexpected delight from a franchise known far more for its boobs and blood than its pathos, and Ragnarok seems a worthy successor to that history.

We also got a bit of gameplay from the story trailer, maybe in addition to the new one Ragnaroktheme controller that was revealed. Kratos has accepted his Blades of Chaos from the first game and made it separate from his regular arsenal alongside his Leviathan Axe. The trailer shows him tearing up enemies with the fiery blades and using them to sweep across the landscape, as he did in the previous one. god of war legend. Hopefully platforming and puzzle solving will be a bigger part of this game than the last one.

The story trailer also gave a glimpse of the kinds of new worlds we’ll traverse and the new enemies we’ll encounter as Thor arrives looking for… no, never mind, I’m not going to spoil it. You have enough time already Ragnarok ends the world on November 9 to play the first game and learn for yourself.