God of war High Mobility Artillery Rocket System missiles bought for $2 billion by Australia

Australia is spending up to $2 billion on god of war missile launchers, but some analysts question whether that will be enough in what is becoming a regional arms race.

The Albanian government will purchase 20 land-based High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), which have been used with devastating effect by Ukrainian forces against the occupying Russians.

The highly mobile launchers, made by US weapons and aircraft giant Lockheed Martin, can fire a variety of surface-to-surface missiles, including precision-guided GPS missiles that can strike an enemy 300 km away, which could be expanded to 500 in the future. km.

A launch truck fires the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) produced by Lockheed Martin during combat exercises at the Yakima Training Center, Washington State

The purchase comes as China, long considered Australia’s most likely adversary, has built up its stockpiles of ballistic missiles and long-range bombers, which could attack Australia from a Pacific island.

Defense Secretary Richard Marles appeared to recognize this scenario after approval of the purchase, which had begun under the previous Morrison administration.

“In the current strategic environment, it is important that the Australian Defense Force is equipped with high-quality, targeted military capabilities,” he said.

The Australian Navy will also receive new missiles to replace the long-serving Harpoon anti-ship missiles.

Ukrainian forces unleash a missile from the HIMARS in the northern Kherson region during a November offensive

HIMARS will significantly increase the Australian Army’s range, which is currently around 50 km with the light howitzer artillery.

Labour’s defense strategy will be officially set out in a major review in March, but it is clear that it is based on the concept of ‘impactful projection’, meaning keeping an enemy at a great distance.

This line of thought was expressed by Defense Secretary Pat Conroy when he spoke about the new missile launchers.

“This is the most significant investment in Australia’s offensive capability in living memory, if not ever,” he said

The HIMARS, which can fire precision-guided missiles at targets 300 km away, is pictured during exercises in Skede, Latvia

“With these investments we can keep potential opponents from further afield at a distance.”

The new missile launchers, which will be operational in 2026-2027, can be deployed by the giant C-130J and C-17 military aircraft.

HIMARS is credited with helping turn the tide of the Ukrainian war and making obsolete the tactics of massed Russian artillery, which Stalin called the “god of war” during World War II.

Using the system, Ukraine’s armed forces have been able to “fire and fire,” meaning they can line up quickly, fire missiles and move around well before retaliatory fire can be directed.

A HIMARS missile is fired during exercises in southern Morocco, with Australia receiving 20 of the launchers

It is reported that not a single HIMARS was lost in the conflict.

The success of the weapon systems has impressed militaries around the world, meaning they are in high demand.

Mr Conroy said Australia had to ‘act quickly’ to secure the purchase.

Some analysts believe that the purchase of HIMARS, despite the staggering cost, should be just the start of strengthening Australia’s defense capabilities.

“With the Defense Strategic Review underway, there is a good case for the military to make additional HIMARS,” wrote Malcolm Davis, an analyst at defense think tank ASPI, in The Australian.

“The war in Ukraine has exposed the reality that ammunition is being consumed at a frightening rate, and small piecemeal acquisitions of high-value capabilities are no longer the best approach to equipping for future high-intensity warfare.”