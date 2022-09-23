Goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey insists Wales are not going to the World Cup to ‘make the numbers up’

Wales can deliver one of the biggest shocks in football history by winning the World Cup, insists veteran goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.

Rob Page has led Wales to their first World Cup since 1958 and only the second in their history. They will face England in the group stage in Qatar as well as the USA and Iran.

Wales must beat Poland in Cardiff on Saturday to stay in Nations League A in their final game before Qatar – but unsurprisingly the players already have one eye on sport’s biggest competition.

Wayne Hennessey believes Wales are going to the World Cup to win and not just participate

“I know people will say we’re underdogs because it’s the first World Cup for this group of players, but we’re not just there to make up the numbers,” Hennessey said.

‘We go there to win. What’s the point of joining if you’re not going to win it all?’ Wales have made rapid progress in recent times, reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2016 and the last 16 at Euro 2020, as well as winning promotion to the top tier of the Nations League.

Despite Hennessey’s optimism, they will be outsiders in Qatar – although they have a realistic chance of qualifying from their group and if Gareth Bale finds top form, anything is possible.

Wayne Hennessey is expected to feature in Wales’ first World Cup campaign since 1958

Bale is in line to start against Poland despite only doing so twice for new club Los Angeles FC this term as he manages his form to ensure he is at his best come November.

Hennessey added: ‘He’s playing regularly and he’s feeling really good, he’s got a smile on his face and they treat him very well over there.

‘He did very well when he came on against Belgium on Thursday. Hopefully he has a big game coming up and he’s ready to roll against Poland.’