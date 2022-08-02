Goalkeeper Bernd Leno finally joins Fulham from Arsenal in £8m deal and signs three-year contract

Fulham have signed Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno to a three-year contract in a deal worth up to £8million.

The structure of the deal is expected to be £3million upfront, £1million based on Premier League appearances, £2million if Fulham remain and a further £2million if they remain in the top flight the following year.

Fulham also has an option to extend the 30-year-old German’s contract for another 12 months.

Leno said, “It feels great to finally be here. I can’t wait to join the team, train and play with the team.

‘I’m relieved that everything is ready. I’m just happy to be here. It took some time, but in the end we made it, and that’s the main thing.’

Fulham’s Tony Khan said: “Bernd Leno is the keeper we have steadfastly pursued throughout this transfer window and we are very pleased to have reached a transfer agreement and he is now fully committed to Fulham.”