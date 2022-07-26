‘Goal of the year’: England fans go wild for Alessia Russo’s ridiculous backheel against Sweden

Alessia Russo scored England’s third goal emphatically en route to the Lionesses’ stunning 4-0 win over Sweden at Bramall Lane.

Russo looked to have lost a great opportunity when she saved a close-up shot by Hedvig Lindahl, before catching up with the Swedish defense and sending the ball through the veteran goalkeeper’s legs in an outrageous display of skill.

Russo is now the joint second top goalscorer of the tournament and all four of her goals have all come off the bench, leaving some viewers – including England and Arsenal legend Ian Wright – confused as to why she isn’t starting.

Wright compared Russo to the Argentine great Lionel Messi, saying: ‘”Lessi”, not Messi, for what she [Russo] has done when she comes. I don’t know what to do to start a game.

‘The improvisation is fantastic. When she showed up, she immediately made an impression. She links play. Not sure what else she needs to do to get started.

‘If you look at Ellen White’s contribution over the years, you can’t question that. But she hasn’t done enough in this tournament.

‘This girl [Russo] Do it. I don’t think Wiegman will change it.’

Chelsea’s Australia star Sam Kerr, who has scored many of the incredible goals, said: ‘Don’t lie, that was lit by Russo.’

Piers Morgan declared: ‘Frankly one of the best goals ever by any human being.’

And Chris Kamara began chorusing the song that is now sweeping the country for the second time in a year, adding: “Fran Kirby makes it 4-0. But what about Alessia Russo with the cheeky heel in the back. It’s coming home!’

Many fans couldn’t get their heads around the Manchester United attacker’s goal, with one Twitter user saying ‘I’ll just be watching this on a loop for the next 5 days’

A second fan echoed the sentiment, adding, “That was ridiculous!!”

Another user added that this was probably the best goal we’d see all year, simply by saying “Goal of the Year.”

And a fourth user went one step further, suggesting he would win the award for best goal of the whole year by saying, “I’m sorry, but these are scenes, Puskas level.”

One fan followed Wright’s suit, comparing Russo to two of the greatest football fans of all time, suggesting: ‘Had Ronaldo or Messi scored that, it would be talked about for years to come #Russo #Lionesses.’

Whether Russo will start in the final or not, however, is another matter. On the one hand, anyone who can score four goals in five games deserves a place in the team, but on the other, with England playing so well, Sarina Wiegman will hate change.

After a nervous start for England, Beth Mead – the tournament’s top scorer with six – opened the first half in 34 minutes, before Lucy Bronze made it 2-0 with a free header into the Swedish penalty area just after half-time.

Russo replaced Ellen White just before the hour, her wonder goal came in the 68th minute, and Fran Kirby hit the final nail in the Swedish EUROs box in the 76th minute with a chip that Lindahl should have done better with.

The Lionesses will now face France or powerhouses Germany in the flagship final, to be played at Wembley on Sunday 31st July.