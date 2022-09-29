Go-To Skincare founder Zoe Foster-Blake releases a chemical sunscreen

The brand has now released a moisturizing SPF 50 sunscreen with aloe vera

But over the years, as cosmetics have evolved, she’s changed her tune

Australian beauty guru Zoe Foster-Blake is the brains behind $36 million skincare brand Go-To – and she’s never been a fan of chemical sunscreens.

In 2013, the 42-year-old wrote a blog post warning others that the chemical filters in sunscreen can ‘mess with your hormones’, Sydney Morning Herald claims.

But since then, the busy mum-of-two has released a range of sunscreen products – the latest being a hydrating SPF 50 formulated with Kakadu plum and aloe vera to nourish the skin. It also contains a number of active chemicals.

Called the ‘Nifty Fifty’ moisturizing sunscreen, which costs $45 for a 50ml bottle, it’s designed to protect the skin from harmful UVA/UVB radiation.

In a blog post shared last month, Zoe wrote: ‘Since we started working on sunscreen back in 2013, there have been amazing advances in UV filters.

“To ignore these and stick to zinc oxide would not only be ignorant, but unfair to our customers and all other facial wearers out there.”

She goes on to explain how the goal was to encourage customers to use sunscreen every day, all while creating a lightweight product that doesn’t leave a “thick white cast” on your skin.

And thus the moisturizing sunscreen was developed, despite being a chemical sunscreen.

“To be honest, the reasons I fought for mineral filters for so many years are no longer relevant in place of new chemical filters,” she wrote.

The ‘Nifty Fifty’ product is intended to be used before applying make-up and exposure to the sun.

It’s formulated with Kakadu plum to protect skin from aging, CoQ10 for “smoothing effects” and aloe vera for hydration.

Zoe confirmed that the product does not contain ‘nasty’ chemical UV filters, such as oxybenzone, avobenzone and octisalate, and is suitable for sensitive skin.

Go-To also previously released Zincredible SPF 15, which was discontinued in 2020.