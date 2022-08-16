‘Go Get Your Bathing Suits!’: Biden Takes a Vacation as Washington Beckons

But he planned to take off again Tuesday evening to Wilmington, Del., to continue his summer vacation in his home state for another week. (Dr. Biden was left in South Carolina, isolated after a positive coronavirus test Tuesday morning.)

Mr. Biden often travels back to Delaware, even during busy periods, to spend time with family and enjoy a kind of privacy that is hard to find in the White House. But Kiawah Island, about 40 minutes south of Charleston, proved to be a real haven for the Biden family, unlike the laid-back Delaware coastal town of Rehoboth Beach, where he and the first lady own a beach house.

While Rehoboth’s bustling boardwalk is lined with vendors leaning into the Biden compound and even selling themed merchandise, Kiawah Island’s tranquil shore is dotted with well-maintained mansions. Most of the residences and the island’s famous beach resort and golf course are located behind a strict security checkpoint where guests must apply for an access pass before they even arrive.

The president and first lady, along with their son Hunter, daughter-in-law and grandchildren, stayed at a sprawling beachfront estate owned by a friend, where they stayed on previous visits to the island, the White House said. The home was shielded from the street by a winding driveway and dense greenery, and the Secret Service had reportedly cordoned off a stretch of beach.

The White House did not outline Mr Biden’s activities over the past week, but aside from a trip to the golf club for a quick shot of digital material for the White House, he ventured alone for Mass at a local Catholic church on Saturday night. bike ride on Sunday and a trip to the island’s beach club on Monday evening.

Biden has deep ties to South Carolina dating back to his close relationship with Ernest F. Hollings, the former Democratic state senator who helped Biden stay in the Senate after the 1972 car accident that killed his first wife and daughter.