Go Full on Glitterball this NYE: Few would disagree that 2022 should end with a bang

After a year of more trials and tribulations than anyone can remember, few would disagree that 2022 should start with a bang.

When it comes to party wear, nothing beats sequins. When it comes to standing out, they are peerless. When it comes to embracing the party spirit, they are as effective and fizzy as champagne. And this year they are one of the most popular looks of the season.

Black dresses are always popular for parties, but there’s never been a better case for embracing color. While it’s tempting to choose a safe hue when shopping for sequins—they’re already loud enough without adding fuchsia to the mix—to enter the true spirit of the New Year’s Eve party, otherwise known as Out Out , it pays to be bold.

And you’re spoiled for choice, both in terms of budget (once pricey, sequins are now available with a wink from all major High Street brands) and design.

Dresses run the gamut from mini to maxi, in styles ranging from simple sleeveless shifts to more voluminous creations with full skirts and dramatic bell sleeves (check out the striped number, £40, from Debenhams).

An alternative way to glam up at night is without exposing any flesh (Warehouse’s silver number, £89, is a winner). And if a dress feels too OTT, consider a jumpsuit (£25, River Island) or wide-leg trousers. Whatever you choose, keep your accessories simple – it doesn’t pay to compete with sequins.

Design doubles This week FUCHSIA PLATFORMS Fuchsia satin with a crystal-embellished ankle strap, these Versace platforms (£1,100, net-a-porter.com) epitomize the unashamed decadence for which the Italian fashion house is known. But don’t worry, these are not ankle breakers. That said, we don’t recommend running in it for the bus. . . Fuchsia satin with a crystal-embellished ankle strap, these Versace platforms (left) (£1,100, net-a-porter.com) epitomize the unashamed decadence for which the Italian fashion house is known. Designed with those who don’t travel exclusively by taxi in mind, these dupes (right) (£59.99, mango.com) If spending four figures on shoes isn’t something you’d do even if you won the lottery, Mango has stepped in. Designed with those who don’t travel exclusively by taxi, these dupes (£59.99, mango.com) have a slightly lower platform while still injecting plenty of Cher-esque glamour.

THEN & WOW Laura Whitmore: The women who look better now than ever before IN 2009, the TV presenter was a little heavy-handed with the eyeliner and eyebrow pencil, making her peeps look petite. While the shimmery lipstick does nothing to enhance her pout. CUT to today and Laura’s blue eyes are expertly framed by a wash of bronze eyeshadow and slightly defined but fuller brows. The side part gives pure vintage glamour, just like the perfect red lip. Laura Whitmore: The women who look better now than ever before

