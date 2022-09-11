GMB viewers praise Kate Garraway as she presents the show solo for it’s first ever Sunday episode

Good Morning Britain first aired on ITV on Sunday, and the special show was added to the program following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

And host Kate Garraway, 55, who was dressed in black to pay her respects, fronted the news show solo.

On social media, viewers were quick to praise the host for her professional demeanor during the momentous moment — taking to social media for calling her “a true pro.”

Queen Elizabeth died Thursday at the age of 96 in Balmoral Castle, Scotland.

Despite mostly sticking to a weekday schedule, Good Morning Britain had a quick transition as they aired both Saturday and Sunday this week.

Presenters Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid fronted Saturday’s show, while Kate took on Sunday’s edition alone.

The show followed Her Majesty’s ‘last journey’ when they showed her hearse going from Aberdeenshire to Edinburgh – where her coffin will be laid out in the Palace of Holyrood.

And as viewers watched the rare episode, many took to Twitter to share their kind words about Kate’s good work.

What a moment and @kategarraway is doing a fantastic job covering events this morning. Looking forward to more of this in the coming days,” one viewer wrote.

“This time they’ve gone above and beyond the well-executed team,” wrote another.

Others also referred to the good work amid Kate’s ongoing personal struggles as her husband Derek Draper continues to struggle medically.

Kate’s husband Derek has required 24-hour care since he contracted the coronavirus in March 2020.

The presenter recently took leave from GMB after her husband’s health deteriorated when he contracted sepsis.

He is now at risk of losing one of his kidneys, although he was released from intensive care and is now in the hospital’s high dependency ward.

But one viewer praised her ability to remain professional, writing: “A true pro our Kate, still with all her troubles, she delivered fantastic journalism / Well done and thank you.”

ITV introduced a series of schedule changes this week following the announcement that the Queen had passed away, removing shows such as This Morning and Emmerdale from the TV guide to make way for extensive coverage and tributes.

And as the UK goes through a period of mourning for Her Majesty, newsreaders have been wearing black since Thursday to show their respect.

On Sunday’s show, Kate was joined by Royal photographer Chris Jackson and Royal commentator Emily Andrews.

The show played clips as Princes William and Harry were reunited after their grandmother’s heartbreaking death, with presenter Kate suggesting that memories of the death of their mother, Diana, could be surfacing.

There is a possible triggering, isn’t there? The rawness of that grief for whom William said in his statement, the Queen was absolutely with him through those darkest days,” Kate explained to Chris and Emily.

Next: “And to be there and think about her passing…I mean very poignant moments.”

The media personality also wrote a heartfelt tribute to the Queen via Instagram, sharing with her 1.1 million fans how much she “feels the loss.”

Kate wrote: ‘RIP HM Queen Elizabeth II. We will forever be indebted to you for your lifelong dedication. Mother, grandmother, great-grandmother – my thoughts are with the entire Royal Family for their loss.

“Sending love to all those, like me, who feel the loss of its extraordinary presence as a constant in our lives, seems strange and disturbingly unreal even now.”