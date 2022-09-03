GMB presenter Noel Phillips ‘shaken’ after being ‘mugged, racially assaulted and spat on’ in London

<!–

Good Morning Britain news presenter Noel Phillips has revealed he was ‘robbed, racially assaulted and spat at’, leaving him ‘shaken’.

Phillips, GMB’s North America correspondent, informed concerned fans on Twitter that an alleged ‘ruthless thief’ attacked him on a busy street in central London on Saturday morning.

He posted a photo of a man being held by two Met Police officers and thanked officers Sergeant Clark & ​​PC Busson for their help in the ‘catch and hold’.

At around noon today, Mr Phillips posted on Twitter: ‘Yesterday I was robbed, racially assaulted and spat at on a busy street in central London. I’m doing well. Just shaken.

“Thanks to Sergeant Clark & ​​PC Busson from @metpoliceuk Euston city center team for helping to catch and hold the ruthless thief already on trial for theft.”

The TV journalist received sympathetic words from industry colleagues and fans who responded to his post.

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that a 17-year-old man has been arrested after officers were alerted to the New Oxford Street incident around 2.15am this morning.

He has been arrested on suspicion of theft and a racially aggravated public order offense and is currently in jail.

Police said the alleged robber was not injured and they are still investigating the incident.

A Met spokesman said: “A man has been arrested after officers on patrol in central London intervened following a robbery.

‘Around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, officers on patrol in New Oxford Street, WC1 were made aware of the incident.

A 17-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft and for a racially aggravated public order offense after comments were made. He remains in custody.

The robbed man was not injured.

“The investigation into the circumstances continues.”