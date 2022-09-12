GMB host Ben Shephard discusses rehearsing for the Queen’s death and says ‘there’s a protocol’ 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Ben Shephard admitted that he and his colleagues from Good Morning Britain have spent “years” preparing for the Queen’s death.

The Queen’s death was announced on Thursday evening around 6.30 pm. She died at the age of 96 and Buckingham Palace confirmed the news in a statement.

And speaking to Andrew Marr, 63, on Monday, Ben, 47, explained that he had rehearsed what to do if the Queen died midway through the broadcast.

‘We’ve all been preparing for this for 10-15 years’: GMB presenter Ben Shephard discussed rehearsals for the Queen’s death on GMB on Monday, saying ‘there is a protocol’

Marr was live on the radio when the sad news came out and it was cut short when he shared the news with the nation.

About that moment, Ben said: “It’s thrilling to listen to because of course you’re doing what great broadcasters are doing and you’re talking about something that you feel is coming, but you don’t know when it’s going to happen.

“And of course the news comes through while you’re live, while you’re talking. And then you have to interrupt yourself.’

Sad: Thursday evening around 6.30 pm the death of the Queen was announced. She died at the age of 96, and Buckingham Palace confirmed the news in a statement

Historic: The Queen will be in state for her funeral in London. Being in state is usually reserved for monarchs, current or former queen consorts, and sometimes former prime ministers

“We’ve all been preparing for this, rehearsing for this at various times over the past 10/15 years. We plan what’s going to happen – there’s a protocol about it.

“But the reality of that moment hit all of us very hard.”

And speaking to Andrew about how he felt when he had to break the news of the Queen’s death, he said: ‘We all knew it was going to happen.

“Of course it wasn’t a surprise, she was 96. We’re all human and stuff. And yet it was not a surprise, but a shock.

“And I think that’s because we’ve lived our entire lives of the Queen as part of the set. She’s always been there.

Broadcaster: And when he spoke to Andrew about how he felt when he had to break the news of the Queen’s death, he said: ‘We all knew it was going to happen’

“It’s as if part of the landscape has suddenly been removed.”

The Queen will be laid out in London in the run-up to her funeral.

Being able is usually reserved for monarchs, current or former queen consorts, and sometimes former prime ministers.

On the formal occasion, the closed casket is put on display as thousands of people line up to stop by and pay their respects.

The caparisoned late monarch at Westminster Hall will open to the public at 5pm on Wednesday and will be open 24 hours until 6:30am Monday, September 19, the day of the Queen’s funeral.