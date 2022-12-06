Gmail creator predicts total disruption for Google as chatbot ChatGPT challenges tech giant monopoly

One developer, Paul Buchheit, 45, who was behind Gmail, believes that Google’s time as the go-to site for search may be limited with the advent of ChatGPT, which uses artificial intelligence.

The computer developer who created Gmail predicts that the search engine Google has only a year or two left before it is “completely disrupted” after the launch of a sophisticated chatbot that uses artificial intelligence (AI).

Last week ChatGPT was launched by the OpenAI company which was started by Elon Musk in 2015.

AI has been able to write essays, compose song lyrics, make up stories, write marketing proposals, write screenplays, generate complaint letters, and even write poetry.

The fluidity and consistency of the results being generated now have those in Silicon Valley wondering about the future of Google’s monopoly.

One developer, Paul Buchheit, 45, who was behind Gmail, believes that Google’s time as the go-to site for search may be limited.

‘Google may be only a year or two away from total disruption. AI will remove the search engine results page, which is where they make most of their money,” he tweeted. “Even if they catch up with AI, they can’t fully implement it without destroying the most valuable part of their business!” he continued.

The fluidity and consistency of the results being generated now has those in Silicon Valley wondering about the future of Google’s monopoly.

A sign is displayed outside Google’s new Bay View campus in June, in Mountain View, California

‘One thing few people remember is the pre-Internet business that Google killed: the yellow pages! The Yellow Pages used to be big business, but then Google got so good that everyone stopped using the Yellow Pages. AI will do the same with web search,” Buchheit said.

Gmail developer Paul Buchheit in photos from his Instagram page. In some of him he is seen with his wife April

Currently, Google makes most of its money from advertisers who pay to have their links displayed alongside the results of a search query in the hope that a user will click on them.

‘The AI ​​will use the above search engine to collect relevant information and links, which will then be summarized for the user. It’s like asking a professional human researcher to do the job, except the AI ​​will do instantly what would take a human many minutes,” Bucheit explained.

‘One thing few people remember is the pre-Internet business that Google killed: the yellow pages! The Yellow Pages used to be big business, but then Google got so good that everyone stopped using the Yellow Pages. The AI ​​will do the same with web search,” he said.

Google is also in the market for developing its own AI and is investigating voice and conversational search. The tech company bought DeepMind, an artificial intelligence company, to further develop those areas.

“I think the most important thing and the most interesting thing to think about is how this will affect the search box. Is there a completely new interface for the search? Yes, that puts Google’s core search business at risk,’ David Friedberg, a former Google executive and entrepreneur, told comprehensive podcast.

Twitter users praised the capabilities of Chat GPT, which can write essays, compose lyrics, make up stories, dream up stories, write marketing proposals, write scripts, generate complaint letters, and write poetry.

Some have suggested that homework and exam courses could be more easily written by a bot.

‘Which child will do homework again now that ChatGPT exists?’ tweeted Liv Boeree, a television presenter.

When ChatGPT was asked for The times if it would ever replace google search, he answered in a safe and contradictory way.

“It is unlikely that a single search engine, such as ChatGPT, can completely replace Google. . . ChatGPT and other advanced language models have the potential to offer unique capabilities and a more personalized user experience.

“As a result, it could potentially replace traditional search engines like Google and become the go-to tool for accessing information on the Internet.”