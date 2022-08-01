A bleak-looking Scott Morrison has been sworn into parliament after dodging the first week with a trip to Japan.

Morrison joined former Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby on Monday morning as the frontman of the 47th Parliament and swore fealty to the Queen.

Joyce was unable to attend parliament last week following the death of his father, Jim, at the age of 98.

The ex-Prime Minister then took the back seat for the first time in nine years after resigning from the Liberal Party leadership after losing the federal election in May.

Labor MP Maria Vamvakinou, who also missed the first week of parliament, was sworn in alongside the former prime minister and his deputy.

In the Senate, Greens senator Lidia Thorpe angered opposition benches after branding the queen a “colonizer” while taking the oath of allegiance.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anthony Albanian is off to a strong start in the first News Poll since Labor won office.

His voter satisfaction rate is 61 percent, according to the poll published in The Australian on Monday.

This is the highest number recorded for a Post-Elections News Poll for a new prime minister since the satisfaction survey began in 1985.

Mr Albanese is also leading the way on the Prime Minister’s preferential measure, with 59 percent versus 25 percent for opposition leader Peter Dutton.

On a two-party basis, Labor has a 56 percent lead, compared to 44 percent for the Liberal-National coalition.

Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was in a much better mood on February 11, 2022, when he was still Prime Minister

Labor’s primary vote has risen to 37 percent, from 32.6 percent in the May 21 elections, against 33 percent for the coalition.

The Greens follow at 12 percent, while the Teal Independents were at 10 percent.

Independent Tasmanian Senator Jacqui Lambie said Mr Albanian was not just honeymooning.

“He’s still doing the wedding waltz,” she told Nine Network on Monday.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is pictured during House Question Time at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, July 28, 2022

But she warned that challenges lie ahead, particularly in terms of the cost of living.

“There’s going to be quite a bit of pressure on him over the next six months,” she said.

“The standard of living out there is tough, people are doing it very hard, so let’s see how it goes.”

The News Poll of 1,508 voters was held between July 27 and 30.

Parliament sits for four days this week before taking a four-week break.