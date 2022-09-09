Glowing clouds in the shape of the Queen’s profile form in the sky just hours after she passed away

<!–

Britons have shared “gripping” photos of cloud formations they say resemble the Queen’s silhouette, all taken shortly after her death.

Becky Luetchford reached out to MailOnline to share a remarkable photo, taken just after she heard the news that the monarch had passed away.

The stunning photo appears to show the queen’s profile with wings and even a crown in glowing clouds as the sun set last night.

The stunning photo taken by Becky Luetchford of the Queen’s profile in glowing clouds was taken hours after the Queen’s death

A double rainbow appeared over Buckingham Palace just after the news broke that Her Majesty had passed away

“Having heard of Her Majesty the Queen’s passing, I jumped in my car with my husband and as we drove we saw the most incredible cloud,” said Mrs Luetchford.

She pointed out the striking resemblance of the cloud to the frost.

“It even has a crown,” she said.

**Did you see a ‘sign’ from the Queen?** Send your photos to tips@dailymail.com

She added that the scene was “very poignant as she enters heaven.”

Another grieving member of the public shared a photo of a cloud that appears to show the frost’s side profile.

‘My husband saw in the sky a cloud pattern resembling the Queen on this memorable day of her passing,’ said Alice.

The beautiful aerial photo was taken in Yate, Bristol.

Another woman named Leyla Loft sent a photo her husband took of a cloud that she believes resembles the Queen’s face.

The photo was taken last night in Deal, Kent.

A photo shared to MailOnline of a cloud that looks like a silhouette of the Queen wearing one of her famous hats

Meanwhile, Leanne Bethell, who lives in Telford, West Midlands, shared a photo on Facebook, which she says looks remarkably similar to the Queen wearing her signature hat.

“When you drive home, Lacey starts yelling OMG! I panicked. Then she pointed to this image in the clouds,” Ms Bethell said on Facebook.

Another photo was shared with MailOnline of a cloud that resembles a silhouette of the Queen wearing one of her famous hats.

Since Thursday, weather phenomena have been recorded across the country that mourners describe as “signs.”

A double rainbow appeared over Buckingham Palace just after news broke that Her Majesty had passed away.

A photo of this cloud formation was shared on Facebook by Leanne Bethell, who lives in Telford, West Midlands

Shortly after, another rainbow appeared at Windsor Castle this afternoon, with many saying that the Queen “sent us a sign” and that she “really left us.”

One twitter user said: ‘The rainbow in Windsor Castle made me cry. the rainbow queen sent us a sign.’

Another said: ‘A rainbow breaks out as the Union Jack is lowered at half-mast in Windsor tonight. A remarkable image. Farewell, ma’am.’