Glowing bride-to-be Tammy Hembrow goes in braless a low-cut lemon top and matching long skirt as she attends event ahead of her upcoming wedding

Tammy Hembrow turned heads when she attended Petal & Pup’s summer soiree on Wednesday.

The event, held at Tommy’s Italian on the Gold Coast, showcased the fashion brand’s summer range.

The 30-year-old fitness influencer surprised with a tight-fitting lemon-colored outfit from the brand.

The TammyFit app creator went braless in a gorgeous vintage-inspired top with a sleek V-neckline complemented by thick straps and lace trim.

Meanwhile, a matching slip skirt gently grazed the model’s famous curves.

Tammy paired the ensemble with champagne-colored pumps.

She opted for a bronzed look for her makeup and wore her blonde locks down for the occasion.

Tammy attended the event ahead of her upcoming wedding to Matt Zukowski.

She recently revealed the one thing she doesn’t trust in her fiancé when it comes to their nuptials.

Tammy joined her fiancé, 29, on his Where’s Your Head At podcast with co-host Anna McEvoy, and admitted she was initially worried about Matt’s vows.

The admission came when Anna asked Matt if he had finished writing his vows and the groom-to-be revealed he turned to Google for inspiration.

“I don’t know how any other guy does it, but I Googled how to structure them,” Matt revealed.

“I felt really overwhelmed, so I’m going to go over it with the celebrant.”

Tammy then chimed in to admit that she was “worried” about what he would come up with.

“We did a quiz with our celebrant,” Tammy said.

‘I’ve been a little worried about Matt’s votes. Are they going to be romantic?

After Matt protested that it was romantic, Tammy agreed, adding that her concerns about Matt’s vow-writing skills were unfounded.

“You’re very romantic, but I had no idea what it was going to be like,” Tammy told her fiancé.

“We went over some of the questions and his answers were so sweet I literally wanted to cry,” she added.

“I have nothing to worry about, this man is the sweetest.”

Matt clarified the situation by saying, “It’s not so much about what I’m going to say, but how to structure it.”

Tammy also admitted that her vows make her cry every time she reads them.

“Every time I looked at them, I cried my eyes out, so I feel like we could both be there crying,” she said.

Tammy has been engaged twice before, the first to influencer Reece Hawkins, with whom she shares son Wolf and daughter Saskia.

In November 2021, the fitness guru got engaged to restaurateur and former Ironman Matt Poole. The couple separated in December 2022 and share their two-year-old daughter Posy.