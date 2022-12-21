Gloversville woman accused of possessing narcotics

By Jacky
GLOVERSVILLE, NY (NEWS10) — State police arrested Jenna M. Playford, 33, of Gloversville on Dec. 21. Playford was allegedly involved in possession of narcotics and drug packaging materials.

On December 19, police began searching for a wanted person, Victor M. Roman, 37, near County Highway 152 in Northampton. Police report Roman was taken into custody and turned over to the Gloversville Police Department. Officers explain that Playford was with Roman, and an investigation found narcotics and drug packaging materials in their possession.

Cost to Jenna M. Playford

  • Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Second degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia

According to police, Playford was arrested and processed by Mayfield State Police. She was given an entry ticket which could be returned to Northampton Town Court on 12 January 2023. Roman was remanded to Fulton County Correctional Facility without bail on bail and will be processed at a later date at an additional cost.

