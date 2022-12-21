Gloversville carriage house project nets $1.5M grant

GLOVERSVILLE, NY (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Center for Regional Growth (CRG) hopes to revitalize Gloversville’s historic Carriage House by rehabilitating the space into a microbrewery, sports bar, restaurant and residential facility. The total cost of the project is estimated to be nearly $5 million, but with $1.5 million recently poured into the city through a Restore New York grant, development specialists say Gloversville is “on the brink of a renaissance.”

The latest funding comes on the heels of another $1.3 million awarded to the project through a Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) Grant announced by Governor Hochul in November. The goal of both Restore NY and the DRI is to transform city neighborhoods into vibrant communities.

“This is great news not only for Matt Capano and the Carriage House project, but also for Downtown Gloversville. This project is a great example of a public-private investment partnership working toward the common goal of redeveloping the Gloversville community,” said Jennifer Donovan, Gloversville Downtown Development Specialist at CRG. “Gloversville is on the cusp of a renaissance and this Restore New York grant will not only aid the project but also help drive the revitalization of Downtown Gloversville.”

Schenectady ARC has awarded more than $20,000 in grants



The Carriage House building at 39 North Main Street has been vacant for twenty years. Developers saw the space as an opportunity to provide something residents had been seeking for some time: more restaurants on the city’s main road. “Residents and visitors alike have expressed that they would like to see more restaurants on the main corridor in Gloversville. This funding will help with that vision,” Donovan said. “The Carriage House is a great project that we believe will allow the CRG to come together relatively quickly and be one of the first to be completed in the Gloversville DRI.

Donovan will be one of the local DRI managers, assisting the private projects through the process with the state. Prior to her arrival at CRG in November, Donovan served nearly 22 years in the New York State Senate as a community liaison under Senators Hugh Farley and Jim Tedisco, working closely with state and local agencies to advocate strongly for voters.

Stillwater Library receives $100,000 grant



“In my current role as a Downtown Development Specialist, I use those essential skills to support, promote and defend the historic and charming neighborhood in Gloversville. I use my expertise in networking and communication to build positive working relationships with people, businesses and groups downtown,” said Donovan.