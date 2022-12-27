Gloversville animal shelter reopens after tree damage

GLOVERSVILLE, NY (NEWS10) — The James A. Brennan Humane Society reopened its Gloversville shelter Monday morning after a tree fell on an office building on the property late last week. According to a post on the Welfare Society’s Facebook page, the building housed his office, an open room for cats and a nursery.

All staff, volunteers and animals made it out safely, according to a shelter spokesperson. “This is a huge blow to us,” they said, “as we’ve been wrestling with the space ever since the big cruelty case earlier this year.”

At this point, the staff said they will turn things around to keep it running until a new office is possible in the spring. In the meantime, they will need storage bags, monetary donations for a storage shed, and homes for some of their more difficult to locate animals that were housed in the now damaged building.

Donations can be sent to 437 Nine Mile Tree Road, in Gloversville, or via PayPal to Jabmhs@yahoo.com. In the 24 hours after the incident, the shelter raised more than $10,000.