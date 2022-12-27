Glover returns, Bos stars for Melbourne City in 1-0 win over Mariners

“I like Tommy, he’s a great guy. But I told him afterwards, I laughed with him afterwards and said ‘you must be the only person who can set off fireworks and not get suspended’.” City caretaker manager Rado Vidosic said the club did not believe Glover deserved a suspension. Mariners’ Daniel Vukovic saves a shot from City’s Jordan Bos at AAMI Park. Credit:fake images “In those situations, you never know what’s going to happen,” he said. “But we don’t think he did anything wrong and the decision is correct.” Vidosic praised Glover’s response to his traumatic derby experience.

“I think he was excellent today. Immaculate, perfect, clean sheet for him, and he loved that,” she said. The victory put league leaders City four points clear of second-placed Western Sydney and extended fourth-placed Central Coast’s winless streak in Victoria to 27 games (22 losses and 5 draws). Bos, who has kept captain Scott Jamieson out of City’s starting line-up and looms as a potential successor to Aziz Behich with the Socceroos, was involved in the goal and impressed with several quick runs. “We rate him very, very high and he is a fantastic talent,” City caretaker manager Rado Vidosic said after the game. “I think he was excellent today. She has so many qualities that you need many more hands to count them.

“The future is very bright for him, he is one of the shining lights of the A-League. I don’t think they (the Socceroos) can go wrong if they select him for the next few games and they need to see him well. “Not only is he a good defender, but he’s also very, very good attacking. He’s dynamic, skilled, left-footed, big, strong, powerful, so everything you need in a modern footballer, I think he’s got it.” The Socceroos’ next matches have yet to be determined, but there is an international window in March. Bos was delighted in the 20th minute when he stole the ball from Jason Cummings and put on a marvelous run down the center of AAMI Park. City broke the deadlock when Bos released Richard van der Venne down the left flank.

The Dutchman sliced ​​the ball around Dan Hall and then blasted a marvelous left-footed cross through the goal for Maclaren to hit the far post. City were awarded a penalty in the first minute of stoppage time after Hall awkwardly hit van der Venne’s back, but Danny Vukovic made a strong one-handed save to deny Maclaren. Central Coast entered the second half with renewed intensity and Tom Glover, playing 10 days after suffering a concussion from a metal bucket in the Melbourne derby pitch invasion, denied Michael Ruhs in the 74th. Mariners boss Nick Montgomery lamented the call to play at 5:30 pm in the heat. The game had already been delayed by half an hour, and the opening act of the Women’s A-League was moved to take place after the men’s match. City beat Perth Glory 1-0 in that match.