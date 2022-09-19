Gloucester news: ‘Dangerous’ teenage boy, 17, wanted in connection with rape

<!–

A ‘dangerous’ boy is wanted in connection with a rape, criminal damage and aggravated assault that all took place on a night of destruction.

Police have launched a manhunt tonight to find Reuben Schultz after a series of attacks in Gloucester on Friday, September 16.

Schultz is wanted in connection with criminal damages and aggravated assault on Alfred Street in the city about 10 p.m. the same night as the rape.

He is described as six feet tall, medium sized, with blue eyes and dark brown hair and has links to Gloucester, Bristol and Weston-super-Mare.

The public is being asked not to approach the 17-year-old and to contact officers immediately if they see him.

Detectives urgently need to speak to 17-year-old Reuben Schultz (pictured, mugshot) following an incident in Gloucester on Friday, Sept. 16

Schultz (pictured, still CCTV) is also wanted in connection with criminal damages and aggravated assault on Alfred Street in the city around 10pm the same night as the rape

Detective Sergeant Faye Satchwell-Bennett said: “This person poses a danger to others, so we ask the public not to approach him and instead contact the police immediately.

“I also appeal directly to Reuben Schultz himself to do the right thing and surrender to us.”

Anyone who knows where Schultz is, or sees him, is requested to call 999 and cite incident 476 of Sept. 16.