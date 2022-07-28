Glorious Goodwood! Racegoers pull out the fashion stops for Ladies’ Day

Advertisement

It was a blast of color as revelers flocked to Glorious Goodwood for Ladies’ Day.

Strapless dresses, printed suits and flashy hats were all on display as well-to-do women descended on the racecourse in Chichester, West Sussex.

A pinnacle of the racing calendar, the five-day meeting gives affluent fans an excuse to dress in their finery for an action-packed day.

All out glamour: It was a riot of color when revelers showed up for Glorious Goodwood in their summer dresses on Thursday

Dream Team: Two women donned elegant cocktail dresses and strappy sandals when they came to the races together

Perfect Prints! Patterned pinafores and strappy dresses were featured on day three of the Goodwood Festival

Bright and pretty: Blue and yellow bring a touch of summer in the process (left) as men pull out all the stops for style

The famous racing event draws guests from all over the country and is considered one of the more relaxed gatherings when it comes to the dress code, but that didn’t stop the ladies from pulling out all the stops.

Ladies’ Day kicks off with the women’s amateur jockey race, the proceeds of which previously went to support charities that support women and children.

The Glorious Goodwood dress code celebrates the ‘quintessentially British style’ which can be anything from high fashion to a more relaxed look.

Notably, the festival’s website states that the event is known for its linen suits, Panama hats and chic dresses.

girls day! A group of women in vibrant dresses and distinctive hats pose for a photo on arrival at Glorious Goodwood

Start the weekend early! Race-goers took full advantage of the warm weather and donned their favorite summer dresses

Pink ladies! These five women certainly stood out in their matching fuchsia one-shoulder dresses

One woman made sure to turn heads with an oversized feathered sun hat, which she wore with a form-fitting red dress. Elsewhere, two revelers brought a splash of summer sun in the process in complementary yellow and blue ensembles.

Not to be outdone, male race goers also dusted off their favorite summer outfits. A gentleman cut a sharp figure in pink trousers, a floral blazer and a green tie.

After a year out in 2020 due to the Covid lockdown, the Goodwood Festival returned in 2021 to welcome race-goers back to the Chichester circuit.

Hats off to them! Fabulous feathers were the order of the day for this group of women in the favorite festival hats

Mandarin dream! A pink hat made for the perfect accessory for this woman in a frilly orange dress on Goodwood’s third day