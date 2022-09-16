GLORIA ROMERO: I’m a Latina Democrat – if libs think I’m appalled by DeSantis, they’re dead wrong!

By 2022, more than two million undocumented immigrants will be arrested trying to enter the US.

And Democrats don’t bat an eyelid.

But flying 50 migrants to one of the richest places in America, spotted with multi-million dollar mansions, surrounded by the mega yachts of the rich and famous and Democrats losing their minds?

What a joke!

I am a Democrat and former Majority Leader of the California Senate. The first woman to ever hold that position. I am also a proud Latina.

I’m telling you that if the Democratic Party thinks Latinos are outraged by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, they are totally wrong!

On Friday, the Massachusetts governor dispatched the National Guard to escort these 50 migrants to a military base in Cape Cod that once housed hurricane victims.

But what about the hundreds of migrants sleeping on the streets of El Paso, Texas? Or the countless other migrants sleeping outside in cities and towns across the US-Mexico border?

This Democratic stronghold — where the Obamas now live — couldn’t bear to have 50 brown migrants in their midst without declaring an emergency and sending them out of town within 24 hours.

Liberals want open borders – just not in their immaculate backyard.

Overwhelmingly rural, poor and largely Latino communities along the southern border are expected to absorb the costs of unprecedented migratory flows in a wide-open border, but Martha’s Vineyard can’t? (Top) Charities hand out supplies to migrants on the streets of El Paso, Texas on September 15, 2022

Overwhelmingly rural, poor and largely Latino communities along the southern border are expected to absorb the costs of unprecedented migratory flows in a wide-open border, but Martha’s Vineyard can’t?

Save me!

This Democratic stronghold — where the Obamas now live — couldn’t bear to have 50 brown migrants in their midst without declaring an emergency and sending them out of town within 24 hours.

Liberals want open borders – just not in their immaculate backyard.

While smug liberals and progressive progressives pretend their immigration policies are “compassionate,” Latinos know they’re just brutal, naked politics.

Kudos to Governor DeSantis and Governor Greg Abbott in Texas and Governor Doug Ducey in Arizona for delivering this powerful message by letting Democrats carry their “fair share” of the burden of a broken immigration system.

After all, isn’t it the Democrats who are shouting that the rich are taking their “fair share” on their shoulders?

Let the people of Martha’s Vineyard, Chicago, New York City and Washington DC get a taste of what it feels like to live in a borderless state in the New World.

Remember, the Democratic primary for the 2020 presidential election was essentially a bidding war in which each candidate proposed progressively more lenient border policies.

In one debate, all but one of 10 Democratic candidates on the podium said they would decriminalize illegal border crossings.

Now Biden is making good on these promises. And the Republican governors have finally made their bluff.

The Democratic Party thought this policy would win the hearts and minds of Latinos everywhere. How wrong could they have been?

The brutality of an increasingly complex human smuggling operation on the southern border has turned Latinos, especially South Texas Democrats, against the party.

What is not addressed by the Democrats’ “compassion” is that they are pushing desperate people – including families who give up their children – to enter the US.

After the Biden administration said it would not deport unaccompanied minors any time soon, Reuters reported that about 10,000 children entered the United States illegally in February 2021, nearly double the number crossed the previous month.

I’m telling you that if the Democratic Party thinks Latinos are outraged by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, they are totally wrong! (Above) Author and former California State Senator Gloria Romero

On Friday, the Massachusetts governor dispatched the National Guard to escort these 50 migrants to a military base in Cape Cod that once housed hurricane victims (see above).

According to their report, three people smugglers told Reuters that they have encouraged parents to send their children to the US-Mexico border alone because of the shift in US policy.

“It’s good to take advantage of the moment, because children can pass quickly,” Daniel, a Guatemalan smuggler, told the news channel. “We tell everyone that.”

Latinos know the horrors of the Democrat-approved open border system.

We know that the Mexican cartels have turned this naked political power play into a lucrative drug smuggling and human trafficking operation.

Crossers have to pay thousands of dollars to a smuggler and undergo rape and sexual assault along the way. ‘The Rape Tree’ is not an urban legend, but rather real symbols of trees along the border being ‘decorated’ with panties and undergarments of women who are smuggled in after being raped.

We have video evidence of the horrific death by suffocation of migrants trapped in trucks in rising desert heat, unable to get out.

Once upon a time, progressives like Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went to the border and had themselves photographed crying under the conditions they saw.

Where are they now?

More and more Latinos are also realizing that if we’ve been treated like pawns by anyone, it’s the Democratic Party.

Our votes come in handy at election time, but over the years, Latino’s needs and values ​​have been ignored and we have become increasingly insulted.

President Biden has never visited the southern border, despite decades in public office.

The border czar, Vice President Harris, visited El Paso alone – not exactly considered the border – when she was embarrassed to go

The First Lady, Jill Biden, recently called Latinos “tacos.”

Democratic agents, including the mainstream press that has become scornful of Democrats, have referred to this taco people’s uprising as “far right,” or “not the real deal.”

But recently, Democrats in South Texas were stung when one of the strongest Democrat-controlled seats voted overwhelmingly for a Trump-supporting Latina Republican, Mayra Flores, to defeat their chosen Democrat.

Unsurprisingly, the Democratic challenger to Rep. Flores her ‘Miss Frijoles’.

This was the first time in more than a century that a solid Democratic district with an overwhelming Latino electorate had turned its back on the Democratic Party. And this won’t be the last time.

The Latino Agenda is an American agenda.

We want opportunities – not guaranteed results. We want prosperity – not a redistribution of wealth. We want our values ​​to be respected – not ridiculed.

We celebrate motherhood – not the native population (in fact, Latinos of Mexican descent celebrate two Mother’s Days!).

Latinos may be divided on reproductive rights, but overwhelmingly reject infanticide and growing democratic support for abortion on demand, even up to birth.

Latinos are entrepreneurial – we believe in the American Dream – and highly value citizenship.

While we want the respect of the authorities, we reject the radical ‘defund the police’ movements because we tend to be disproportionate victims of violent crime.

Let the people of Martha’s Vineyard, Chicago, New York City and Washington DC get a taste of what it feels like to live in a borderless state in the New World.

We want jobs – not handouts. We want school choice – no compulsory enrollment in government schools that have failed to provide quality education for generations.

What we don’t want: insulting non-serious proposals just before the national elections to maintain the Democratic Party’s hegemony in Congress.

Make no mistake: many are happy with what is going on.

Democrats control all branches of government in Washington, so why aren’t the Democrats coming up with a comprehensive immigration law?

Honestly, because immigration and their ‘compassion’ has become too good a thing to raise money to stop now.

They have become the party of ‘manana’ when it comes to Latinos.

Que verguenza! What a pity!

The hypocrisy of their ‘sanctuaries’ is exposed in their ultimate NIMBYism (not in my backyard).

Latinos should not forget their apparent distaste for these migrants when we vote in November.

Latinos have had enough of being used as pawns.

We love our country, value citizenship, want a fair immigration system and are protected by secure borders on all coasts. There’s nothing “racist” about that. Good for you DeSantis – bring on the flights.

If they don’t want to go to the border, bring the border to them.