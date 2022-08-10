Gloria Hunniford reveals she still has nightmares after ‘horrific’ fall

Gloria Hunniford has revealed she still suffers from nightmares after being hospitalized after a ‘horrific’ fall with a broken bone under her eye.

The broadcaster, 82, revealed in June that she suffered a nasty leg injury when she tripped over a carpet on a ‘very hard wooden floor’, and is still afraid of running into an uneven paving stone when walking. .

Gloria also revealed that after her fall she is still “not quite back to the way she was” and has canceled her usual summer vacation in the south of France.

Gloria admitted that she “really took a beating” after the fall, saying, “I’ll get there after my fall, but I’m not quite back to my usual self yet.

“But luckily most of the bruises are gone and one of the makeup girls has found a potion that is a treat. I tripped over a rug and fell onto a floor as hard as concrete.

“I still have nightmares about the terrible blow I made when I went down. It was horrible and it takes away your confidence. Even the way you walk down the street – a crooked and crooked paving stone will now scare me. But I’ll get there.’

In June, Gloria revealed she was rushed to hospital after falling, leaving her with a broken bone under her eye.

The TV host revealed the extent of her horrific leg injuries when she returned to Loose Women.

Gloria shared how the terrifying accident left her “black and blue” and also feared she might have a brain clot, admitting she is now “petrified” from falling again.

She said, ‘This is my first day out’ [since the fall] and I couldn’t think of a nicer place to come. i had a big one [fall] this time. I tripped over a rug and fell completely on my face. I took it all on a very hard wood floor.

“Unfortunately, I broke a bone under my eye. There’s a bone under your eye holding the eye socket in place, and unfortunately it’s broken. As long as it doesn’t take away the muscle, my eyesight is fine.’

Gloria feared she would have a clot in her brain after her fall, but luckily not, and she explained how disoriented she was while in the hospital.

She admitted: “I was concerned about a brain clot because a friend of mine had a similar fall. I was very relieved to know that I didn’t. She [the NHS] were fantastic. They did my neck, they did everything they should have done.

‘I’m mainly concerned about the eye. I feel at ease knowing the right person [an eye specialist] to go to if something happened.

“I also had my chest X-rayed because there was pain in my chest, which thankfully started to go away.

“I thought it was my sternum, but I think it’s just muscles. My leg looks pretty awful, but it’s all wrapped up to help it heal.’

Gloria shared a photo of her badly bruised leg and said the bruises around her eye were just as bad, but she didn’t want to share what she looked like without makeup.

‘I thought, if I can get a Phantom of the Opera mask to cover’ [her face] that would be great,” the TV icon joked.

Before showing the horrific photo, host Jane Moore warned, “For viewers looking at this next image, this is graphic,” as the other panelists gasped in horror at the injury.

Gloria praised the paramedics for preventing her from needing skin grafts, saying, “Fortunately, the ambulance was able to bring the skin, otherwise I would have lost a lot of skin.”

She also admitted that the fall made her too scared to go to the shops in case she falls again, adding, “I’m usually a fairly confident person. I don’t want to sit still, that’s why I’m here today, but it does affect your confidence.

‘Even in my own garden, stairs I know very well. I’m terrified of falling again. I didn’t want to walk any further [to the Loose Women set] today and make a stupid mistake and fall over.

‘I haven’t been able to go to shops. I think I’m going to walk down the street looking for uneven sidewalk stones and things like that. Falling is bad, this one was bad.’