Gloria Estefan receives a ‘Mini Me’ barbie doll as she celebrates her 65th birthday

Gloria Estefan got a great birthday present this year.

The iconic singer celebrated her 65th birthday on Thursday with the introduction of a new Barbie Signature doll on Instagram.

‘The best birthday present ever! My own mini me! @barbie #OutNow #Barbie,” she posted alongside a video showing the doll with her 1989 song Get On Your Feet playing in the background.

Debuting on the eve of National Hispanic Heritage Month, the new Barbie celebrates the 33rd anniversary of the Grammy Award winner’s 1989 hit, according to Mattel’s, and takes inspiration from Estefan’s Cuban heritage, a tribute to the look she created. contributed in the music video for the song.

The doll jacket features “intricate gold details with jewel accents and a dramatic oversized lace sleeve,” according to Mattel, with a gold waist chain, leopard belt and thigh-high boots.

The icon always wanted her own Barbie to grow up.

“I’ve been playing with Barbies since I was a little girl,” the musician said.

‘I wanted to imitate the torero jackets because my grandfather was from Asturias, Spain, and a mix of Moroccans from the Lebanese side of Emilio [Estefan]his family because he and I are so intertwined. It’s just one of my favorite looks I’ve ever had.”

Representing her culture is part of Estefan’s purpose and is grateful to have a doll that represents who she is and where she comes from.

‘I am known in the Spanish world as someone who has preserved his culture. Despite recording in English and having pop hits all over the world, we never allowed anyone to change our sound and image and keep the Latinism in our music,” she said. “So if a little Spanish girl sees herself reflected and says, ‘Maybe one day I can do something that makes someone make a Barbie about me,’ that’s really cool.”

The music legend appreciates those who came before her, who helped pave the way for her own stardom, and she takes pride in helping others reach their full potential.

“I’m honored to have pushed that door a little further,” Estefan said. “For me it was Carlos Santana, José Feliciano, Desi Arnaz – I saw him sing in Spanish on I Love Lucy when I was a kid and it was the highest rated show in America.”

She continued: ‘Those artists paved the way for me. So, to somehow have made things a little easier… I mean, I was really happy to see Bad Bunny give his thanks in Spanish and perform in Spanish without me having to to adjust. That is a wonderful step forward.’