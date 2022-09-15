Globetrotter Qais Ahmad picked in Afghanistan’s T20 World Cup squad
Rasooli had only played two games for Amo Sharks in the Shpageeza Cricket League, but in those two, he hit 41 out of 19 and 51 out of 30.
While Saleem has yet to debut in international cricket, Qais and Rasooli have played a handful of matches for Afghanistan. Qais debuted in all three formats, but his last match for Afghanistan was during the Bangladesh tour in March. The last of Rasooli’s four T20Is was touring Zimbabwe in June.
Afghan main selector Noor Malikzai said of the new faces: “Fortunately, Darwish Rasooli has recovered from an injury – a broken finger – and we are delighted to have him available for the T20 World Cup. [what he can do] in the previously held Shpageeza Cricket League 2022, offering an additional batting option to our middle order.
“Because Australian conditions are fast bowling friendly, we added [Mohammad] Saleem, a long fast right arm, to give our bowling department an extra boost.”
Afghanistan has already made it to the main round of the T20 World Cup, where they are grouped alongside host nation Australia, England, New Zealand and two qualifiers yet to be determined. They kick off their tournament against England in Perth on October 22. The top two teams from each of the two groups will compete in the semi-finals, before the final on November 13.
T20 World Cup selection: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Najibullah Zadran, Qais Ahmad, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Nabi (capt), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Saleem-q, Fazal Khan
Reservations: Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Gulbadin Naib, Rahmat Shah
In: Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad
Out: Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Karim Janat, Noor Ahmad, Afsar Zazai (named in reserves)