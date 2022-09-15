Globetrotter Qais Ahmad picked in Afghanistan’s T20 World Cup squad

Limitless fast bowler Mohammad Saleem has made the 15-player Afghan roster for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November. He is one of three call-ups to the tournament, the others being leg pinner Qais Ahmad and batter Darwish Rasooli.

Saleem finished joint sixth in the Shpageeza Cricket League, Afghanistan’s domestic T20 tournament, taking 11 wickets for Boost Defenders against an impressive economy of 6.63. Qais, a world traveler T20 specialist, had the wicket takers list in that tournament, taking 14 wickets in eight outings at an economy of 6.35. Qais has practiced in the Australian Big Bash League, the Caribbean Premier League, the Lanka Premier League and the English T20 Blast. Most recently, he was signed by Gulf Giants for the inaugural edition of the International League T20 to be played in the UAE in January.

Rasooli had only played two games for Amo Sharks in the Shpageeza Cricket League, but in those two, he hit 41 out of 19 and 51 out of 30.

While Saleem has yet to debut in international cricket, Qais and Rasooli have played a handful of matches for Afghanistan. Qais debuted in all three formats, but his last match for Afghanistan was during the Bangladesh tour in March. The last of Rasooli’s four T20Is was touring Zimbabwe in June.

Afghan main selector Noor Malikzai said of the new faces: “Fortunately, Darwish Rasooli has recovered from an injury – a broken finger – and we are delighted to have him available for the T20 World Cup. [what he can do] in the previously held Shpageeza Cricket League 2022, offering an additional batting option to our middle order.

“Because Australian conditions are fast bowling friendly, we added [Mohammad] Saleem, a long fast right arm, to give our bowling department an extra boost.”

Of the team that played that tournament, Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Karim Janat, Noor Ahmad and Afsar Zazai are missing. Zazai is one of four reserves named for the T20 World Cup, alongside Sharafuddin Ashraf, Gulbadin Naib and Rahmat Shah.

Afghanistan has already made it to the main round of the T20 World Cup, where they are grouped alongside host nation Australia, England, New Zealand and two qualifiers yet to be determined. They kick off their tournament against England in Perth on October 22. The top two teams from each of the two groups will compete in the semi-finals, before the final on November 13.