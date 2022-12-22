GlobalFoundries to layoff around 220 at Malta plant

MALTA, NY (NEWS10) – Leading semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries is preparing to lay off about 5.3% of its global workforce, despite the company citing record profits in early November. The layoffs are not concentrated in any particular geographic area and will have a significant impact on the Capital Region, according to a GlobalFoundries communications chief.

About 220 people will be cut from the Fab 8 factory in Malta, the company chief said in an emailed statement. The layoffs will take place before the end of the year.

According to Tom Caulfield, CEO of GlobalFoundries, the jobs will mainly be cut in non-manufacturing roles and also at the executive level. A spokesperson said the company is taking a proactive approach to controlling costs due to the current economic climate.

“Based on the current macroeconomic environment, we are taking a very disciplined, proactive approach to controlling costs and like many in our industry and across the technology sector, we are also initiating a hiring freeze and taking a series of targeted actions to selectively reduce our workforce,” the November 2022 statement read.

GlobalFoundries was founded in 2009 as a spin-off from AMD. AMD gave up its ownership stake three years later and sold GlobalFoundries to Abu Dhabi-based technology investment firm Advanced Technology Investment Company. Intel considered a takeover of the technology company in 2021, but that action was not taken. The company moved its headquarters to Malta at the end of April 2021.