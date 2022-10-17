Global warming puts Arabica coffee at risk, and we’re barreling toward a crucial threshold

CC BY” width=”800″ height=”394″/> Credit: Jason Betz/Unsplash, CC BY



Coffee can be a big victim of a hotter planet. Even if current commitments to reduce emissions are met, our new research suggests that coffee production will continue to decline rapidly in countries that account for 75% of the world’s supply of Arabica coffee.

Arabica coffee (Coffea arabica) is one of the two main plant species from which we harvest coffee beans. The plant originated in the high-altitude tropics of Ethiopia and is hypersensitive to changes in climate.

Our research shows that there are global warming thresholds above which Arabica coffee production plummets. This isn’t just bad news for coffee lovers – coffee is a multi-billion dollar industry support millions of farmersmost in developing countries.

If we manage to keep global warming below 2℃ this century, producers responsible for most of the global Arabica supply will have more time to adjust. If we don’t, we could see crashes in arabica productivity, supply interruptions and price hikes on our daily heads.

Where our coffee comes from

Most of our Arabica is grown in the tropics, throughout Latin America, Central and East Africa, and parts of Asia. Brazil, Colombia and Ethiopia are the world’s top three producers of Arabicaand the crop is also of crucial social and economic importance elsewhere.

Millions of farmers, mainly in developing countries, depend on productive Arabica for their livelihood. If coffee productivity falls, the economic consequences for farmers, some of whom are do not earn a living income as it is, its terrible.

Arabica coffee tends to be most productive in cool, high-altitude tropical regions with a local annual temperature of 18-23℃. Increasingly higher temperatures and drier conditions lead to declines in terms of yield.

Last year, for example, one of the worst droughts in Brazil’s history saw coffee production there fall about a thirdresulting in global coffee prices.

What we found

Previous research has focused on the influence of changes in temperature and rainfall on coffee yield. While important, temperature and rainfall are not the best indicators of global Arabica coffee productivity. Instead, we found that it is more effective to measure how dry and hot the air is, which we can do using ‘vapour pressure deficit’.

Vapor pressure deficiency tells us how much water is sucked out of a plant. Think of when you walk out on a hot, dry day and your lips are dry and cracked – the moisture is being sucked out of you because outside the vapor pressure deficit is high. The same goes for plants.

We built scientific models based on climate data linked to decades of coffee productivity data in the main Arabica producing countries. We found that once the vapor pressure deficit reaches a critical point, the yield of Arabica coffee drops sharply.

This critical point, we found, is 0.82 kilopascals (a unit of pressure, calculated from temperature and humidity). After this point, Arabica yields begin to decline rapidly – a loss of about 400 kilograms per hectare, which is 50% lower than the global long-term average.

Vapor pressure deficit thresholds have already been exceeded in Kenya, Mexico and Tanzania.

Unabated global warming puts the world’s coffee-producing powers at risk. If global warming rises from 2℃ to 3℃, Peru, Honduras, Venezuela, Ethiopia, Nicaragua, Colombia and Brazil — together accounting for 81% of global supply — are more likely to exceed the vapor pressure deficit threshold .

What can we do about it?

While there are ways for farmers and the coffee industry to adapt, the feasibility of adopting them on a global scale is highly uncertain.

Irrigating coffee crops, for example, could be an option, but it costs money – money that many coffee farmers in developing countries don’t have. Plus, it may not always be effective as high vapor pressure deficits can still cause damage even in well-watered conditions.

Another option could be to switch to other coffees. But again, this is loaded. Robusta coffee (Coffea canephora) – the other main production coffee variety –is also sensitive to temperature rises. Others, like Coffea stenophylla and Coffea liberica could be tested, but the viability of their large-scale production under climate change is unknown.

There’s only so much we can adjust. Our research provides further impetus, if necessary, to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions worldwide.

Limiting global warming in accordance with the Paris Agreement is our best option to ensure that we can all continue to enjoy coffee. More importantly, keeping global warming below 2℃ is the best way to ensure that the millions of vulnerable farmers who grow coffee worldwide have an income that will sustain them and their families well into the future.

Forgotten strains could future-proof coffee in a warming world

Provided by The Conversation



This article was republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.