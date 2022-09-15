Global warming doubled risk for historic 2011 Copenhagen cloudburst

Cars got stuck in flooding during historic cloudburst over Copenhagen, Denmark on July 2, 2011. Credit: Lisa Risager from Denmark, CC BY-SA 2.0 creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0, via Wikimedia Commons



Researchers from the University of Copenhagen, in collaboration with the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI), have used detailed weather models to clearly link the elevated temperatures to the historic cloudburst over Copenhagen in July 2011. New methods of counterfactual weather forecasting may correlate the weather event. to global warming for the first time.

It is seven o’clock in the evening on July 2, 2011. A cloudburst of historic proportions has just struck north of Copenhagen. On the roof of his car, a taxi driver tries to save himself from the flooding as rain and hail fall into the water and cars float around him on Lyngbyvej.

On this day, the Danish capital experienced an extreme cloudburst that cost society billions of crowns. In Rigshospitalet, the situation was so dire that the floodwaters were centimeters away from destroying the hospital’s generators and triggering the evacuation of 1,400 patients.

Now, Niels Bohr Institute and DMI researchers have used an unconventional tool to understand the 2011 extreme downpour. Counterfactual history is when you change something about a historical event to get the What if? Typically used by historians to understand our past, climate scientists have begun to deploy the method in a similar way.

Their experiment shows a clear correlation between the intensity of the cloudburst at that time and the heat in the atmosphere prior to its occurrence.

“Yes, to put it simply, you could say that on a planet that is one degree warmer, a similar weather situation would probably have caused the evacuation of Rigshospitalet,” said Professor Jens Hesselbjerg Christensen of the Niels Bohr Institute.

Based on historical weather data

By running several weather simulations for the day of the cloudburst based on DMI models, the researchers arrived at a number of counterfactual weather forecasts. These are divided into five different heat scenarios, allowing the study each to show the consequences of atmospheric temperature increases.

For the first time, the researchers were able to show that a century of man-made temperature increases doubled the risk of the historic cloudburst and increased its intensity.

The study also shows that with rising temperatures ahead of us, there will also be an increased risk of similar or even stronger cloudbursts when similar weather events occur in the future.

The model calculations are based on historical weather data and are supported by empirical evidence.

A difficult link

Model calculations of Denmark’s future climate, available in DMI’s Climate Atlas, clearly show the link between warming and an increased risk of cloudbursts. But overall, linking specific weather events to climate change remains a scientific challenge.

In the wake of the July 2011 floods, DMI climate scientist Ole Bøssing Christensen explained that the event could not be directly associated with climate change, but it did match climate model predictions for the future.

“That was the kind of answer we could give a few years ago. We just didn’t have the tools to say more. This is exactly the challenge this study was trying to address,” explains Jens Hesselbjerg Christensen.

According to Rasmus Anker Pedersen, department head of DMI’s Center for Climate Research and co-author of the study, the task was accomplished.

“The unique aspect of this study is that we can assess the influence of increased global warming on a specific extreme weather event, as opposed to simply comparing the cloudburst to general changes in a warmer climate,” he says.

The grid of data points in climate models is not dense enough to work with weather phenomena such as cloudbursts, which occur very locally and are the result of a complex series of converging weather events. However, unlike traditional climate models, DMI’s weather models focus on processing weather data on a dense and detailed scale.

Provides new precision for climate forecasts

“If you can operate at the scale that we’ve been able to do here, you capture the processes needed to recreate a specific event in a simulation. It also gives credibility to being able to predict events that have yet to happen.” ,” says Jens Hesselbjerg Christensen.

He expects that it will become more meaningful for both ordinary citizens and decision-makers when the consequences of climate change become concrete, because they can be associated with well-known events, such as the 2011 cloudburst. The method and use of weather models for climate research however, also offer perspectives on a global scale.

“While we’re not quite there yet, we expect that there will be enough computing power to deploy this type of model on a global scale over the next decade. This will bring a whole new level of precision to our climate predictions. require a lot of processing power, it will be relevant, for example it will help us qualify the preparations needed for adaptation to climate change,” says Jens Hesselbjerg Christensen.

Facts: The Cloudburst on July 2, 2011, Copenhagen

The most expensive natural disaster in Denmark since 1999. Insurance benefits amounted to DKK 6.2 billion, spread over about 90,000 applications.

In some places, two months’ worth of precipitation fell in a few hours. In one day, 135.4 mm fell in the Copenhagen Botanical Garden. In the suburb of Ishøj, a quantity of 31 mm fell within ten minutes. More than 5,000 lightning strikes were recorded in 3 hours.

The heavy rain and hail brought traffic to a standstill in several places in the metropolitan area as roads turned into rivers. Several highways were closed for up to three days.

Train traffic was blocked for a week and in places closed for days, from flooded stations to lightning strikes to equipment and landslides.

About 10,000 households experienced power outages for up to 12 hours and about 50,000 homes were without heating and hot water for up to a week.

Facts: What is a cloudburst?

In Denmark, cloudbursts are defined as periods in which more than 15 mm of precipitation falls within half an hour.

Convection is the physical process that causes cloudbursts. Among other things, convection is when warm air with a lower density rises.

Warm air, which can be very humid, also pulls existing moisture from the clouds to higher elevations, causing extreme condensation in the high clouds.

The droplets eventually become so large that they cannot be stopped by the vertical air currents, whereupon the clouds suddenly drain their moisture.

Facts: how the researchers did it

Using weather information up to midnight July 2, 2011, the researchers simulated the weather around Copenhagen using today’s thoroughly tested and accurate DMI weather model.

The scale in these weather models is very accurate. The distance between data points in DMI’s model, also called grid size, is approximately 2.5 km. In comparison, the grid points of the global climate model are no closer than about 50 km apart.

The researchers ran 13 simulations in a so-called ensemble of forecasts, because the weather – not least thunderstorms – are chaotic events with noise and high unpredictability.

The simulations have been modified and subdivided into five heat scenarios: -1 degree (pre-industrial age), 0 (normal in 2011), +1, +2 and +3 degree warmer world temperature.

More information:

Dominic Matte et al, On the possibilities and limitations of attributing a small-scale climate event, Geophysical Survey Letters (2022). Dominic Matte et al, On the possibilities and limitations of attributing a small-scale climate event,(2022). DOI: 10.1029/2022GL099481

Provided by the University of Copenhagen

