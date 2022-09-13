Global inflation pushes millions of Africans back into poverty

Jadson Mankwala has been hit so hard by rising prices that he has been reduced to clearing twigs for firewood, no longer able to afford the small plastic bags of charcoal for sale in the Malawian town of Blantyre.

“I’m struggling to buy energy to cook at home, so I’ve been collecting wood,” said the unemployed 39-year-old, a few thin branches under his arm.

The Ukraine conflict, combined with currency depreciations caused by US interest rate hikes and years of domestic economic mismanagement, has pushed inflation in Malawi to 25 percent. The rising cost of commodities like corn, which make up nearly half of Malawi’s inflation basket, means there’s little money for other items, even for bags of charcoal worth just 30 cents.

While the Russian invasion of Ukraine has pushed up the price of basic necessities like food, fuel and fertilizers around the world, human costs have been especially high in more fragile African economies like Malawi. “You really talk about things” [coming] to a climax,” the country’s president, Lazarus Chakwera, told the Financial Times.

The result, the International Energy Agency says, is that by the end of this year, up to 30 million Africans may not be able to afford liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to cook the food they eat. Such a development would mark an economic decline that the World Bank has said could increase the total number of Africans living in extreme poverty from 424 million before the 2019 pandemic to 463 million this year.

“There is a lot of poverty that is difficult to measure, but we do know that it is ubiquitous,” said Jacques Nel, head of Africa macro at Oxford Economics Africa.

Many African economies have been particularly hard hit by global price increases, as food accounts for a relatively larger share of national inflation baskets compared to developed economies, Nel added.

For example, food accounts for about half of the Nigerian basket. “If a household already spends more than 50 percent of its income on food” [and prices increase even further]that’s not being spent on other goods, and that has a spillover effect on economies,” Nel said.

The situation in Malawi has been imitated in some of the continent’s largest economies.

In Nigeria, where the real naira rate has fallen 25 percent against the dollar since the start of the year, it costs twice as much to fill a 5kg cylinder of LPG as it did a year ago. This has forced many to resort to cheaper but dirtier energy sources such as kerosene or charcoal. Food inflation is 22 percent, causing consumers to cut back on meat and fish.

Years of underinvestment in infrastructure, petroleum subsidies and rampant crude oil theft have meant that Africa’s largest oil producer has not benefited from rising crude prices. Because foreign exchange is scarce, many companies have raised prices to reflect higher import costs.

Ladi Delano, co-founder of Moove, a Nigerian car financing company, described the situation as a “perfect storm”. “The cost of living crisis has made it harder for people to save,” Delano said, adding that they had removed the requirement for down payments to encourage buyers.

Similar woes afflict Ethiopia, described by a senior economic official in Addis Ababa as a “cocktail of challenges,” including inflationary pressures and a crippling scarcity of foreign exchange, exacerbated by the Tigray war. This contributes to a shortage of imported products such as medicines and baby food.

Prices are up 32 percent and the value of the birr has fallen to about 82 against the dollar in the informal market, down from 60 in early June.

Rahel Atnafu, a 46-year-old single mother, cleans apartments and beauty parlors in Addis Ababa. She earns Birr 5,000 ($95) per month and spends Birr 1,500 ($28) on rent. Her employers “usually give me cooked food or” injeraShe said. “Still, I am struggling to survive. The price of onions alone has doubled in the past two months. How do poor people like me deal with the high cost of living and survive?”

With governments unable to provide appropriate levels of support in sub-Saharan Africa, the burden is increasingly on central banks to ensure stability.

Monetary policymakers “throw everything they have at the problem,” said Virág Fórizs, Africa economist at Capital Economics.

With prices up 31 percent in Ghana and the currency plummeting, Accra has been raising interest rates at its most aggressive pace in 20 years in recent months. Nigeria’s central bank has raised interest rates by 250 basis points since May.

But as the dollar continues to rise, as markets anticipate further rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve and food commodity prices remain elevated, economists are skeptical that inflation will reverse soon.

“Outside of South Africa, like Ghana and Nigeria for example, I don’t think we’ve seen the peak of inflation,” said Fóriz. “In both [the Ghanaian and Nigerian] inflation baskets, food is very important – and we don’t see food inflation falling any time soon.”

Landlocked, import-dependent Malawi symbolizes the structural weakness of many African economies entering this crisis. In 2021, the country was importing twice as much as it was exporting, with its $3 billion bill dominated by fuel and fertilizer. While Malawi’s President Chakwera believes the country can ‘numb the pain’ through money transfers and low-interest loans to smallholder farmers, the country relies on outside aid, including the approval of a $750 million loan. from the IMF.

With food costs being a big part of people’s spending, many remain in desperate straits. “These are the conditions that most [people] where they are,” said Mankwala.