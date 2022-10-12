Global hotspots for soil conservation are poorly protected

Surveyed location in Colorado, USA. Credit: Manuel Delgado Baquerizo



The current protected areas only cover only the places most relevant for preserving the ecological values ​​of the soil. This is the conclusion of a new study published in the journal Nature. To assess global hot spots for the conservation of soil ecological values, an international team of scientists measured different facets of soil biodiversity (local species richness and uniqueness) and ecosystem services (such as water regulation or carbon storage).

They found that these facets peaked in contrasting regions of the world. For example, temperate ecosystems showed higher local soil biodiversity (species richness), while colder ecosystems were identified as hotspots of soil ecosystem services. In addition, the results suggest that tropical and arid ecosystems contain the most unique communities of soil organisms. Soil ecological values ​​are often overlooked in nature management and policy decisions; the new study shows where efforts to protect them are most needed.

The soil is a world unto itself, hidden beneath our feet and bursting with life. They are home to billions of earthworms, nematodes, insects, fungi, bacteria and many other organisms. And yet we are hardly aware of these organisms or their profound effects on ecosystems. Without soil there would be little life on land and certainly no people. In fact, most of the food we consume depends directly or indirectly on soil fertility. However, soils are also vulnerable to climate and land use changes.

To better preserve the ecological values ​​of the soil, we need to know where their protection is most needed. For plants and animals living above the bottom, biodiversity hotspots were identified decades ago. However, such an assessment was not or could not be made until now for soil ecological values.

First global assessment taking into account multiple ecological soil values

in the news Naturea team of international scientists led by the German Center for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv), the University of Leipzig, the Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU) and the Instituto de Recursos Naturales y Agrobiología de Sevilla (IRNAS) has launched the first global published estimate of hotspots for the conservation of ecological soil values.

They conducted an impressive global field survey with more than 10,000 observations of biodiversity (invertebrates, fungi, protists, bacteria and archaea) and indicators of ecosystem services within 615 soil samples from all continents. They combined these observations to assess three soil ecological dimensions: (1) local species richness, (2) unique biodiversity, and (3) ecosystem services (such as water regulation or carbon storage).

The soils of this pine forest in Seville were included in the study. Credit: Manuel Delgado Baquerizo



Soil ecological values ​​peak in contrasting regions of the planet

The results show that each of the three dimensions peaked in different parts of the planet. For example, temperate ecosystems showed the highest local richness of soil types, while the uniqueness of biodiversity peaked in arid ecosystems and in the tropics.

First author Dr. Carlos Guerra explains that “when you dig in a European soil, say in a forest, you will find many different species in one place. If you go a few kilometers further into a forest, although different, you will find similar species. Not so in the tropics, where a few miles can mean completely different communities.”

Guerra started working on the project at iDiv and MLU and is now affiliated with the University of Leipzig. Unlike the two dimensions related to biodiversity, ecosystem services – the third dimension being assessed – usually peaked in the colder ecosystems at high latitudes.

Hotspots for soil conservation identified

The contrasting spatial patterns found for the three different dimensions show how complex it is to protect all three at once. “It’s much more challenging than for plants and mammals, where there’s usually a better spatial match of the different dimensions,” says Carlos Guerra.

“When it comes to soil conservation, we probably shouldn’t focus on locally maximizing all soil ecological dimensions at once, but rather on integrated approaches that emphasize local potential.” Despite these difficulties, the researchers were able to identify ecosystem hotspots that should have the highest priority for soil conservation. These hotspots were mainly located in the tropics, in North America, in Northern Europe and in Asia.

Prioritizing soil conservation in international policy

The researchers compared these priority hotspots with the areas that are already protected. They found that half of the identified hotspots are not currently under any form of conservation.

“Protected areas have been selected primarily for the conservation of plants, birds or mammals,” said senior author Dr. Manuel Delgado-Baquerizo of the Instituto de Recursos Naturales y Agrobiología de Sevilla. “We need to include soils, their biodiversity and services in our perspective. That’s why governments and decision-makers need to prioritize soil conservation in the context of international negotiations on the 2030 Biodiversity Goals.”

The new study may be helpful here, as it shows where soil conservation efforts are most needed.

How farms can help defend the Earth’s own microbiome

More information:

Carlos Guerra, Global Soil Conservation Hotspots, Nature (2022). www.nature.com/articles/s41586-022-05292-x Carlos Guerra, Global Soil Conservation Hotspots,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-022-05292-x

Provided by the German Center for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv) Halle-Jena-Leipzig