Global economy faces greatest challenge in decades, policymakers warn

Central bankers face a more challenging economic landscape than they have experienced in decades and will find it harder to stamp out high inflation, top multilateral officials and monetary policymakers have warned.

The world’s leading economic authorities sounded the alarm this weekend about forces working against the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and other central banks as they battle the worst inflation in decades. At the annual meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, many said the global economy was entering a new and more difficult era.

“At least in the next five years, monetary policy making will be much more challenging than in the two decades before the pandemic hit,” Gita Gopinath, IMF deputy director, told the Financial Times.

“We’re in an environment where supply shocks will be more volatile than we’re used to, and that will create more expensive monetary policy tradeoffs,” she said.

The pace of price growth has exploded as supply chain disruptions from Covid-19 lockdowns collided with high consumer demand fueled by unprecedented fiscal and monetary support since the start of the pandemic. Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine triggered a series of commodity shocks that caused further supply constraints and price hikes.

These dynamics have forced central banks to tighten monetary policy aggressively to ensure inflation does not become more entrenched in the global economy. But given their limited capacity to deal with supply problems, many fear they will be forced to suffer far more economic pain than in the past to restore price stability.

World Bank president David Malpass warned that central bank tools, especially in advanced economies, are ill-suited to address the supply-side inflationary pressures that are driving a significant portion of the recent rise in inflation.

“The rate hikes have to compete with a lot of friction within the economy, so I think that’s the biggest challenge they face,” he said. “You raise rates hoping to reduce inflation, but it’s countered by so much friction within the supply chain and production cycle.”

Key figures at both the Fed and the ECB have made ‘unconditional’ commitments to restore price stability. Fed chairman Jay Powell warned Friday that a “sustained period” of slow growth and a weakening labor market would be likely as a result.

IMF’s Gita Gopinath said attendees had shown ‘humility’ over the immense uncertainty facing the global economy © David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Gopinath warned that the ECB was facing particularly acute compromises; there was “a real risk” that a stagflationary environment of languishing growth and high inflation will emerge in Europe, given the intensity of the energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, she said.

Malpass said emerging economies are also particularly vulnerable as global financial conditions tighten.

“Part of that is higher interest rates and they have a lot of outstanding debt, so that both increases their debt service costs but makes it harder for them to get new debt,” he said. “The added challenge is that advanced economies are heavily drawing on global capital and energy resources, leaving a lack of working capital for new investments. [elsewhere].”

The enormity of the economic challenge facing central bankers was summed up by Changyong Rhee, head of the Bank of Korea, when he said whether the world would return to a low inflation environment was the “billion dollar question.”

Breaking the buzz among Jackson Hole attendees—who had waited two years to socialize and exchange personal ideas because of the pandemic—was the overarching concern that the world and the economic relationships underlying it had fundamentally changed. .

The sharp shift in economic dynamics caused attendees to search for their souls. “There is a lot of humility in the room [about] what we know and what we don’t know,” said Gopinath.

The event revealed in stark detail the fault lines caused by the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“We have the energy crisis, we have the food crisis, we have the supply chain crisis and we have the war, all of which have profound implications for the economic performance of the world, for the nature in which the world is interconnected and most important, for the relative prices of many, many things,” said Jacob Frenkel, the former governor of the Bank of Israel, who chairs the board of directors of the Group of 30, an independent consortium of ex-policy makers.

Complicating matters are doubts about how much policy tightening is needed in the face of unpredictable fluctuations in supply and, in turn, prices.

“At the moment we have to make our decisions against a background of great uncertainty,” said Thomas Jordan, chairman of the Swiss National Bank. “Interpreting the current data is challenging and it is difficult to distinguish between temporary and ongoing inflationary pressures.”

According to the ECB’s Schnabel, the next few years are at risk of being known as the “Great Volatility” – unlike the past two decades, which economists dubbed the “Great Moderation” due to its relatively quiescent dynamics.

Many officials have come to believe that the structural forces that kept price pressures in check—primarily globalization and an abundant labor supply—have reversed.

“The global economy appears to be on the brink of historic change as much of the overall supply headwind that has kept inflation in check appears to be turning into headwinds,” warned Agustín Carstens, managing director at the Bank for International Settlements. . “If so, the recent uptick in inflationary pressures may prove more persistent.”

Skeptics of this view say they are confident that the world’s leading central banks will be able to fend off entrenched high inflation.

“The issue that central banks should focus on is not the credibility of inflation,” said Adam Posen, president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics. “The problem is redoing strategy and inflation targets for a world where you’re going to have more frequent and bigger negative supply shocks.”

The 2 percent inflation target that central banks in advanced economies have typically adhered to for decades came up repeatedly at the conference, with economists suggesting it may need to be adjusted to a more fragmented global economy.

Long before inflation picks up, the Fed announced in 2020 that it would target inflation at an average of 2 percent over time, to make up for previous periods of undershoot. Last year, the ECB said it would sometimes tolerate inflation above 2 percent temporarily.

Many economists have argued for an inflation target of 3 percent. According to Stephanie Aaronson, a former Fed employee now at the Brookings Institution, it would give central banks more flexibility to look beyond supply shocks and support the economy during recessions.

“If you go down to 2 percent and you can shorten the amount of low growth you need and in the long run also move to a better regime because you’re less constrained by the zero lower bound, it seems like a win-win to me. win situation,” Maurice Obstfeld, the former chief economist of the IMF, said in an interview.

When and how a central bank like the Fed and other central banks address changes in their mandate will be critical, given their weak control over inflation and the risk that household and corporate expectations about future price increases could become entrenched.

Karen Dynan, an economics professor at Harvard University who previously worked at the Federal Reserve, said it would be “highly risky” for the Fed and its counterparts to even broach the subject until they contain inflation. .

“They’ll have to do everything they can to maintain their credibility — and perhaps in some cases, restore their credibility — but they’ll have to think carefully about what that new target should be.”