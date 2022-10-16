Global economic warning lights are flashing red

“Poly crisis”: this was the Description Jean-Claude Juncker gave the coherence of the challenges facing the EU in 2016, when he was President of the European Commission. Last week, the International Monetary Fund underlined how multiple clouds — including the European energy crisis, rapid interest rate hikes and China’s slowdown — have gathered over the global economy. What seemed like separate crises coming from many different regions and markets are now merging together: we may be facing a polycrisis on a global scale.

It’s rare for so many engines of the global economy to grind to a halt at once: Countries that account for a third of the economy are on the brink of contraction this year or next. to the IMF. The prospects for the largest economies – the US, the eurozone and China – are indeed bleak. As global inflation rates have reached their 40-year high, central banks have raised interest rates this year at a synchronicity seen in the past five decadesand the US dollar has reached its highest level since the early 2000s. These forces direct the bleak predictions and create new tensions.

Emerging economies are saddled with higher dollar-denominated debt burdens and disruptive capital outflows. Meanwhile, mortgage rates and corporate borrowing costs around the world have risen. Many indicators of stress in the financial markets are also blinking red, as the rapid decline in prices from lows during the pandemic has exposed vulnerabilities. The dynamics of fire sales are an ongoing risk, as recently demonstrated by UK pension funds.

The immediate causes of the global maelstrom are two historical shocks in rapid succession: Covid-19 and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates at the sharpest pace since the early 1980s, when Paul Volcker was chairman, to quell inflation, fueled in part by pandemic support and supply bottlenecks. Meanwhile, Putin’s arming of natural gas flows means Europe is going through a huge terms of trade shock, and the Chinese economy is suffering from its zero-covid policy, in addition to a real estate market crash. Indeed, new conditions have emerged before the scars of the pandemic have even healed.

The multiple and mutually reinforcing shocks have presented policymakers with a difficult balancing act. For governments, efforts to boost growth and support households and businesses must avoid adding further fuel to the inflationary fire and raising the debt burden, which has already been driven up by the pandemic, especially as borrowing costs are now rising. . The more interest rates rise, the greater the chance of a housing market crash and further tensions in the financial markets. But for central bankers, not enough tightening monetary policy can fuel high inflation.

While there are no easy solutions, there are some lessons. Today’s fragile economy needs well-calibrated and risk-adjusted policies. The UK is an example of what not to do. The bull-in-a-china-shop approach of recent weeks shows what happens when reality is ignored. Policy errors are part of the reason why the IMF sees a one in four chance that global growth will fall below the historically low of 2 percent next year.

The contagious effect of global crises increases the need to build resilience. While the banking system was strengthened after the financial crisis, policymakers did too little to strengthen the non-banking financial system. Many will also complain about the lack of productivity-boosting and inflation-lowering investment in skills, technology and alternatives to fossil fuels over the past decade, when interest rates were low. Without sobriety and long-term thinking, the global economy will just keep swinging from one crisis to another.