Gloating Portuguese cop says the McCanns ‘are still suspects’ in the disappearance of Madeleine

The Portuguese ex-police chief who was investigating Madeleine McCann’s disappearance says her parents are “still suspects” as he rejoiced at his victory in court today.

Goncalo Amaral spoke to Gerry and Kate in a radio interview in his native country after learning they had lost the final round of their libel battle against his 2008 book.

The couple had taken him to the European Court of Human Rights after years of litigation in his home country over the truth about the lie, which accused them of Madeleine’s ‘accidental’ death at their holiday apartment in Praia da Luz in May 2007 in the to stop cover-up.

The McCanns responded to their defeat in court by admitting that they were “naturally disappointed” with the decision, but emphasized that they had no regrets about continuing their long and arduous legal battle.

They said it meant the focus was now “rightly” on the search for Madeleine and her captors.

Hours later, Amaral was on Portuguese radio, insisting, “Today the court again referred to an important question.

The couple is suspicious, was suspicious and remains suspicious. Nothing else happened to the contrary.’

Madeleine went missing from a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz where she stayed with her parents in 2007, and no trace of her has ever been found

Referring to prime suspect Christian Brueckner, who Amaral says has been a scapegoat in the past, he added in an interview on Radio Renascenca: “Thousands, even millions of euros, have been invested in recent years to create a false suspect.”

Amaral’s comments came from the McCanns despite the removal of their ‘arguido’ status by the Portuguese authorities in July 2008.

The Portuguese Supreme Court said in a previous ruling on the Amaral book in 2017 that it did not mean they had been approved and did not equate to ‘proof of innocence’.

But all the new lines of investigation in recent years, both in Portugal and the UK and in Germany, where Brueckner is serving a seven-year prison sentence for raping an American retiree, have ruled out any parental responsibility.

The German was recently declared an ‘arguido’ or suspect in Portugal.

Amaral, removed as head of the first Policia Judiciaria investigation that led to the finger being pointed at the McCanns, crowed when he learned that the latest court ruling on his book had gone against the couple: ‘This is a victory for the Portuguese justice against those who do not want the discovery of the truth of the realization of justice.

‘So many times Portugal has been defeated in the ECHR and today it came out victorious.’

The McCanns won their first libel suit against Amaral, but he appealed and the Portuguese judges reversed the decision — prompting the McCanns to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg.

European judges today delivered their verdicts and dismissed the appeal, giving the McCanns three months to decide whether to appeal again. A source close to the couple told MailOnline they are “disappointed” and are reviewing their legal options.

A statement posted to the official Facebook page ‘Find Madeleine McCann’, the McCanns said: ‘We are obviously disappointed with the decision of the European Court of Human Rights announced today.

“However, much has changed since we started legal proceedings against Mr Amaral, his publisher and broadcaster 13 years ago.

“We took action for only one reason: Mr Amaral’s unfounded claims adversely affected the search for Madeleine.

“If the public thought we were involved in her disappearance, people would not be alert to possible clues and may not pass on relevant information to the relevant law enforcement agencies.

The focus is now rightly on the search for Madeleine and her kidnapper(s). We are grateful for the continued work of the British, German and Portuguese police.

“We hope that with the help of the public, hard work and dedication, we can eventually find and bring to justice those responsible for Madeleine’s disappearance.”

Lawyers for Kate and Gerry had alleged that the Portuguese courts had violated their right to respect for private and family life in the way the case was handled.

They also argued that their right to a fair trial had been harmed by Amaral’s statements about their involvement.

However, European judges rejected that claim – saying the McCanns’ reputation had actually been damaged by Portuguese police who briefly named them as suspects and not by Amaral’s comments.

They also rejected claims that the Portuguese authorities had violated their right to privacy, noting that the parents had participated in their own media interviews and participated in a documentary.

In a five-page judgment issued today, the seven judges wrote: “The Court held that, even assuming that the applicants’ reputation had been damaged, this did not reflect the argument of the author of the book.

‘Rather [their reputation was damaged] as a result of the suspicions expressed against them, which led to them being investigated during the criminal investigation.’

The judges added: ‘Thus, the information had been brought to the public’s attention in some detail, even before the investigation file was made available to the media and the book in question was published.

“It follows that the national authorities have not failed in their positive obligation to protect the applicants’ right to respect for their private life.”

The Strasbourg Court also stressed that in previous rulings the Portuguese Supreme Court had “not suggested guilt to the applicants or even suggested suspicions against them”, saying that as a result their “complaint about their right to be presumed innocent was manifestly unfounded.” used to be. ‘

The judges rejected the argument that the book had infringed on their right to private life, noting that the McCanns themselves had embarked on a tour of media interviews after the book’s publication.

“They mainly worked on a documentary program about their daughter’s disappearance and continued to give interviews to the media,” they said.

‘Although the court understood that the publication of the book had unmistakably caused anger, fear and distress among the applicants, the book or the broadcast of the (Amaral) documentary did not appear to have had a serious impact on the applicants’ social relationships or on their legitimate and ongoing efforts to find their daughter.’

The panel was led by President Gabriele Kucsko-Stadimayer of Austria, as well as British judge Tim Eicke and colleagues from Bulgaria, Armenia, Andorra, the Netherlands and Portugal.

German prosecutors have named Christian Brueckner, who is currently in prison for rape, as the prime suspect in Madeleine’s disappearance.

A source close to the family said: ‘They felt very strongly about the case, otherwise they would not have gone to the European Court of Human Rights.

“In their view, Goncalo Amaral’s comments were completely unjustified and they felt compelled to take the case against the Portuguese Supreme Court ruling to Strasbourg. They will now examine the verdict and decide what to do.

“The most important thing for them is finding out what happened to their daughter and that has always been the most important thing to them.”

Madeleine was three years old when she disappeared from a holiday apartment where she was staying with her parents, brother and sister in Praia da Luz, Portugal.

Kate and Gerry had eaten at a restaurant near the apartment with a group of friends who returned regularly to check on the sleeping children.

But when Kate went back to the apartment around 10pm to check on the children, she found Madeleine missing.

Despite years of investigation – initially by the Portuguese police led by Amaral, and later by British detectives – no trace of the schoolgirl has ever been found.

In 2020, investigators took the extraordinary step of naming the prime suspect as Christian Brueckner – a German man currently in prison in his home country for rape.

Brueckner has previous convictions for child crimes and drug smuggling, and in 2007 he was known to live from a motor home near Praia da Luz.

Police say they have phone records placing Brueckner near the apartment where Madeleine slept the night she disappeared, but can’t prove at this time that he took the girl.

Police have revealed his identity in hopes of convincing someone with information to come forward, and have said they hope to press charges this year.

Brueckner’s lawyers have emphasized that he has not been formally charged and he has reportedly written a letter to German prosecutors from his cell telling them to “stop or shut up.”