Glitter King Kevin Kaila from wigged out explains how to make makeup sparkle

Australia’s self-described ‘Glitter King’ has revealed that there is always more when it comes to adding a few sparkles to your night out makeup routine.

Best known for his sparkly nighttime looks, Kevin Kaila loves to coat his beard, eyebrows and eyes with different shades of glitter.

The entertainer told FEMAIL that mixing different shapes and shades of glitter can also add to a look and make it even brighter.

For Kevin, mixing glitter, adding it to his cut crease, creating an easy glitter lip and going wild are all key to perfecting the look.

‘Go wild! It’s glitter, you weren’t aiming for subtle, right?’ he said when he recently shared his tips.

He said adding makeup to a cut crease is an easy way to get an even more dramatic look.

Bonus tip for making a cut crease. Use a little Bioderma Sensibio H2O Eye on the end of a cotton swab, to clean the cut fold. The formula works great for removing makeup but leaves no oily residue and you can go right back in with more makeup and glitter,” he said.

Glitter lips are also easy, according to the makeup artist.

‘Use a fine glitter on any lipstick! It will set the lip as well as shimmer all night long. Just dab with your finger immediately after applying your lipstick,” he said.

Kevin, who has his own glitter range, says people shouldn’t be afraid to use glitter.

‘People get a little stressed or sensitive that they keep finding glitter spots for months. Those are just little memories of what a fantastic time you had. What’s so wrong with that,’ he asked.

Despite loving glitter, he admits that it is not allowed everywhere.

When working with glitter, keep a large, dry, fluffy fan brush handy. Use it to get rid of any flares on your skin where you don’t want the glitter,” he said.