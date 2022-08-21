Glitch blamed for Google Maps ‘ghost’ image of downed plane in Queensland’s Cardwell Ranges

<!–

A mind-boggling image that appears to show a crashed passenger plane in the rainforest of northern Queensland has Google Maps users searching for answers.

The image appears to show a massive jet fighter either nestled in a clearing in the trees on the Cardwell Range, which is near the coast between Townsville and Cairns, or flying impossibly low over them.

When enlarged, the image resembles an intact standard Airbus A320 or Boeing 737, both popular brands used by airlines.

A Google Maps image appears to show a crashed plane or a plane flying very low over a mountain range in Northern Queensland

The color appears to be metallic gray and it appeared to be oriented south on a course that would take it well east of Townsville.

The twin-engine, unmarked aircraft is shown west of known flight paths along Queensland’s north coast.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau told the Cairns Post it was unaware of any missing passenger aircraft.

“There seems to be a phenomenon called ghosting and that could be it,” CASA said in a statement.

The civil aviation authority said it was not aware of any missing passenger aircraft and that the flight path is also far from normal routes

Google has yet to confirm this.

Ghost images appear on Google Maps from time to time.

Eagle-eyed Maps users believed they had spotted an airplane at the bottom of Lake Harriet in the US state of Minnesota in 2016.

However, Google later announced that it was a “ghost” image, with Maps’ satellite image being a composite of several images.

There is even a mysterious ghost island off the coast of Australia.

The island was believed to be 15 miles (24 km) long and 3.1 miles (5 km) wide, but there is no landmass there.

So what can be seen on Google Maps is a dotted outline.

Sometimes Google Maps can be used to find something that clears up a mystery.

In 2019, Florida police were referred to a sunken car spotted by a Google Maps user where they found the body of a man who had been missing for more than 20 years.

William Moldt went missing in 1997 at the age of 40 in the Florida village of Wellington after being seen on his way home from a club.

However, a Google Maps user saw the car’s cloudy image in a pond, where it believed Moldt ended up after he lost control of his vehicle.