‘Glenzilla’ visits Glens Falls High School

GLENS FALLS, NY (NEWS10) – It was the week before Christmas, and all over the school, the gingerbread houses were looking really cool. A creature moved, and it was bigger than a mouse. A surprise character visited Glens Falls High School, and it wasn’t Santa Claus.

Glens Falls students in Matt Petrillose’s International and American Regional Foods course spent several classes this month building gingerbread houses, perfecting an art form synonymous with both the holiday season and the culinary delights that accompany it. After sitting for days, they were no longer safe to eat. That meant it was time to figure out how to get rid of it.

The class came up with an idea and set about summoning a terrifying creature to bring down houses. The gingerbread creations were arranged in a cityscape, with an entire background created by Glens Falls art teacher Sue Botch. Then, with heavy footsteps, “Glenzilla” came.

A video produced by Glens Falls City Schools shows it all. On Thursday, Glenzilla, played by school security officer Rebecca Lowry in an inflatable dinosaur costume, stomped on the school’s community of lovingly built gingerbread houses, reducing them to rubble and giving the kids something to look forward to. reminisce while they went on vacation.

Gingerbread houses have been quite a presence in the city of Glens Falls this winter. The Queensbury Hotel’s head chef and construction lead teamed up at the end of November to build a life-size gingerbread house in the hotel’s lobby, for anyone visiting the venue to visit and enjoy.