Glenn Wheatley’s wife Gaynor reveals whether she believes John Farnham will perform again

Gaynor Wheatley has revealed she believes John Farnham will be performing again after his cancer surgery.

The widow of the late manager Glenn Wheatley says her husband, who was John’s best friend, allegedly encouraged the legendary singer to book a comeback gig to further his recovery.

“If Glenn were here, he would have typed in a date at the MCG,” she said The Herald Sun on Sunday.

Asked about John’s condition, Gaynor admitted that the future remains uncertain for now.

“All we can do now is speculate. I certainly don’t blame the media or anyone else for projecting their experiences. The truth is we don’t know,” she said.

Glenn Wheatley, a beloved talent manager and tour promoter, died of Covid complications in February at the age of 74.

It comes after news that Farnham will likely have a tube inserted into his windpipe while he recovers in an intensive care unit.

He recently underwent extensive surgery for oral cancer for fear he might never perform again.

John went under the knife for 11 and a half hours to remove a tumor from his mouth after his family revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer on Tuesday.

The surgery began at 8 a.m. the same day and was successfully completed around 7:30 p.m. that evening, requiring the singer to have part of his jaw removed.

He is currently stable in the ICU after the surgery performed by an army of 26 medical staff.

John now faces a long period of recovery, which will include learning to eat and drink again.

Sydney radio producers have been told a tube will be put down his throat, with many speculating the star will have to avoid talking, eating and singing for at least a few months.