Glenn Murray owes his career to his parents’ support, he’s urging families to get kids playing sport

Former Premier League star Glenn Murray urged parents to inspire their children to get outside and exercise, while telling how his success was due to his father’s “unwavering support”.

The former Brighton and Crystal Palace striker worked with his father Martin as a plasterer after failing to secure a place on a Youth Opportunity Scheme at Carlisle United as a teenager.

Murray, 39, said his father was the only person who “constantly believed” in him when he had almost given up hope of playing professional football.

He told MailOnline: ‘There’s a lot of mental health responsibility right now and I think a lot of young people who doubt themselves think they’re not good enough to be anywhere.

“I was without a doubt one of those kids and that plagued me even in my last years as a professional footballer.”

“The only person who believed in me constantly without hesitation, when the chips ran out and the times were bad, was my father.

“He was adamant that I had the quality to make it. He was a plasterer and he was the one I was a plasterer with.

‘I would earn my living as a plasterer during the week and play non-league on the weekends. He always thought I was good enough and luckily I got the chance to prove him right.’

Murray, who supports the Utilita Kids and Girls Cup, two of the nation’s largest national football tournaments for primary school children, spoke about how he wants to encourage young people to put down their tablets and smartphones and get outside.

He said, “There is much more to life these days. I think it’s positive that we take kids off devices, iPads and phones and get out there and get some fresh air playing a game that we love to watch.

“It’s good to let the kids get some fitness and learn some skills, communication skills and teamwork.

“They make friends and talk to each other in person. It’s all positive.’

Murray scored 217 goals in 623 appearances over a 19-year career before announcing his retirement in May 2021 when he played for Nottingham Forest.

After being let go by Carlisle, Murray ended up with non-league side Workington Reds.

He had a stint in America with Wilmington Hammerheads and played for Barrow before Carlisle, then in the National League, gave him a second chance when he was 21.

Murray scored 37 goals in 148 Premier League appearances after making his top debut for Crystal Palace in 2014 at the age of 30.

Murray, a native of Maryport, Cumbria, has shared how as a child his father was constantly by his side, driving him to competitions and sometimes waiting for him in cars on rainy Sunday mornings during competitions.

He said, ‘I daydreamed in class. I dreamed of becoming a footballer and was told to focus because it was very unlikely it would happen.

“I think I had that – some call it stupidity, others call it resilience – and I kept going through what as a youngster was a lot of nos, a lot of rejections.

“For some reason, there’s something in my makeup, my mindset, that got me up, kept me trying and kept me going and eventually it led to something special.

“I think I was just lucky to have that mentality.

“There was probably a period of three or four years where I thought I wasn’t going to make it and I completely gave up on that.

“I was released by Carlisle when I was 16, so I didn’t get what was when my YTS was. I already knew I wouldn’t get that as I was a striker and they played me as a left back. I read between the lines there.

“I had given up being a footballer. I’ve taken a few jobs. I was once a plasterer. Then I got the chance to go to the United States and I played there.

“I would come back and play non-league in England in the winter and in America in the summer. I did that for two or three years.

“I was never good enough to be invited into the league until I finally got a deal with Carlisle in the Conference.

“From that moment on, I’ve never looked back, but I’ve worked really hard to even start the game.”

He also attributed his success to luck – along with his father’s support.

He said: “I could name countless coaches who have influenced my career and my decisions along the way positively and negatively, I think, but the one who has always been there is my father.

“Happiness is a huge element. I was called up on a Tuesday night to play a reserve game for Carlisle on Wednesday without having played football the month before and I showed up and managed to score a goal.

“It’s moments like that when you look back and think if I hadn’t scored that goal, if I hadn’t put yourself in that position, if I hadn’t kept my composure in that moment, the rest would have happened?

“As a striker, I think in the end it produces the goods when it matters.

“I probably lacked a lot of confidence, but in that moment my eyes were shining and I kept my composure and composure and did what I had to do.

“That ended up masking all the bad performances because I scored that goal and that’s all people care about.”

Murray spoke as he joined Fara Williams, England’s most capable female footballer and 100 young aspiring footballers who kicked off this year’s cup competition at Milton Keys Dons.

The energy supplier partners with the EFL for the series of annual national tournaments where approximately 20,000 boys and girls take the field and represent their local EFL club.

The finals of each competition take place at Wembley Stadium, giving players a once-in-a-lifetime chance to play on the hallowed turf.

The matches will be played prior to the Papa Johns Trophy and EFL Play Off finals.

The Utilita Kids and Girls Cup has involved more than 250,000 children since its launch in 2007.

It has proven to be a platform for the stars of the future, with Manchester United and Scotland international midfielder Scott McTominay and Crystal Palace midfielder Will Hughes taking part previously.

Murray said, “Grassroots is close to my heart because that’s where I come from. It gave me the opportunity to progress to where I ended up, which is the Premier League.

‘Today they play on an artificial turf field that can be played on all day, week after week.

“I can remember when I was a kid the pitch would be a mud bath and once January and February started it would be frozen over and left, right and center games would be cancelled.

“This tournament gives the clubs visibility to see them, Milton Keynes Dons is represented here and they will be watching them. It gives children the opportunity to be scouted and show their talents.

“Playing at Wembley is every kid’s dream.

“They’ll be accommodated in a hotel, they’ll be allowed to play on the Wembley pitch and they’ll be in the Wembley changing rooms. What the kids get is great.

“A lot of professionals fail to get on the grass at Wembley and to do so at their age is extra special, not just for them, but for their families as well.

“It’s the icing on the cake, but I think the real win here is to let the kids enjoy sports.”

Murray said some of the girls who took part in their first tournament played after being inspired to pick up the game following the England women’s sensational Euro 2022 triumph.

He said, ‘We are here today and literally see the legacy unfold. These are the girls inspired by the Lionesses this summer and they are here and they are getting better and better.

‘There is a big influx in the girls tournament after the successes of the Lionesses.

“They come out and play football and enjoy the sport and enjoy being involved and having a lot of fun.”

Williams added: “It was amazing to see the incredible talent in Milton Keynes. This project is truly an inspiration for the next generation of footballers.

“With the summer we’ve had and the year ahead, girls only need one thing: opportunities, and this league is just that. Maybe we’ll look to future Lionesses!’