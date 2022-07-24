Glenn McGrath sells Cronulla home off-market for $8.25m

Former Australian cricketer Glenn McGrath has finally sold his sprawling family home in Cronulla, Sydney, ten years after failing to find a buyer.

According to The Sunday Telegraphthe 52-year-old recently sold the waterfront mansion in an off-market sale for a whopping $8.25 million.

A decade earlier, the cricketer asked $5 million-plus for the five-bedroom, five-bath house, but couldn’t find a buyer at the time.

Cricket player Glenn McGrath, 52, (left) has made a staggering profit after selling his old Cronulla waterfront home for a whopping $8.25 million. Pictured with woman Sara

McGrath bought the property in 2006 for $5.25 million, meaning he pocketed $3 million on the sale.

Set on 3400sqm of lush tropical gardens with a swimming pool and cabana with BBQ, bar and kitchen.

The home comes with a fully equipped boat shed and offers a formal living room with fireplace and bay views, a sleek granite kitchen and a spacious den.

McGrath raised a whopping $8.25 million for the Cronulla home in an off-market sale, according to The Sunday Telegraph

Set in lush tropical gardens of 3400 sqm with a swimming pool and cabana with BBQ, bar and kitchen

The house comes with a fully equipped boat shed and offers a formal living room with fireplace and bay views, a sleek granite kitchen and a spacious study

It also features an oversized master with uninterrupted floor-to-ceiling water views

It also features an oversized master with uninterrupted floor-to-ceiling water views.

The property was home to Glenn’s adult children James and Holly, whom he shares with the late wife Jane, and his seven-year-old daughter Madison, whom he welcomed with his second wife Sara.

Glenn and Jane married in 2001 after meeting in a Hong Kong nightclub in 1995.

The property was home to Glenn’s adult children James and Holly, whom he shares with the late wife Jane, and his seven-year-old daughter Madison, whom he welcomed with his second wife Sara.

Tragically, Jane died in 2008 after a decade-long battle with breast cancer.

Glenn then established the McGrath Foundation in her honor to fund breast cancer education and research.

He then met his new wife Sara in the Indian Premier League in 2009 and married in a secret ceremony in Sicily the following year.