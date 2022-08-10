Glenelg Primary School student escapes kidnapping attempt

<!–

A manhunt is underway after an attempted kidnapping of a little girl at an elementary school, as the man was found to have been watching her under a toilet cubicle.

South Australian police said the unidentified masked man walked into Glenelg Primary School in Adelaide around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Witnesses said the child robber ran up the stairs while classes were in progress and grabbed the fourth-year student from a hallway.

The fourth grade student was grabbed from a hallway at Glenelg Primary School (pictured) in Adelaide before breaking free

She was dragged down kicking and screaming before she managed to escape.

The police rushed to the school, but the perpetrator could not be found.

According to a statement, the man is described as 180 cm tall, bald and wearing a long light blue shirt, black pants, a black face mask and a hat.

Police are urgently asking anyone who saw the man near the Diagonal Rd school or drove in the vicinity and have dashcam footage to contact them so they can investigate him.

A fellow student told The Adelaide Advertiser the man had watched the girl under a toilet cubicle before trying to grab her.

She said she had no idea who the man was and she didn’t want to go back to school because she was scared.

Security guards will be outside the school from Wednesday afternoon.

Glenelg Primary School principal Shane Misso wrote to parents on Wednesday that the matter was in the hands of SA Police and SA Education.

The school said the matter was with the SA police in a letter to parents (pictured)

“We thank you for your concern, care and patience as we work through the events of Tuesday, August 9, 2022,” said Mr. Misso.

“Unfortunately, we are unable to provide further details to the community at this time.

“If we know we can, we will communicate with the wider school community.

‘All communication goes through the Ministry of Education.

“All children are responsible and safe. There are additional resources and procedures.’